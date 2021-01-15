A Californian Soul – Angel of the First Plague

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On January 13th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 412 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to in Dong, Como on October 13, 1989 on the anniversary of the last apparition of Fatima:

The Angel of the First Plague

You are recalling today my last apparition, which took place at Fatima on the 13th of October, 1917, confirmed by the miracle of the sun. Look more and more to the Woman clothed in the sun, who has the task of preparing the Church and humanity for the coming of the great Day of the Lord. The times of the decisive battle have come. The hour of the great tribulation has now descended upon the world, because the angels of the Lord are being sent, with their plagues, to chastise the earth.

How many times have I urged you to walk along the road of mortification of the senses, of mastery over the passions, of modesty, of good example, of purity and of holiness! But humanity has not accepted my urging and has continued to disobey the sixth commandment of the law of the Lord which prescribes that one shall not commit impure acts. On the contrary, it has sought to exalt such a transgression and to put it forward as the acquisition of a human value and a new way of exercising one’s own personal freedom. Thus today it has reached the point of legitimating as good all the sins of impurity. It has begun to corrupt the consciences of little children and of youth, bringing them to the conviction that impure acts committed by oneself are no longer sins; that relations before marriage between those engaged is licit and good; that families may behave as they please and may also make use of the various means of birth control. And they have come to the justification and the exaltation of impure acts against nature and even to the proposing of laws which put homosexual cohabitation on a par with marriage. Never as today have immorality, impurity and obscenity been so continually propagandized, through the press and all the means of social communication.

Above all, television has become the perverse instrument of a daily bombardment with obscene images, directed to corrupt the purity of the mind and the heart of all. The places of entertainment – in particular the cinema and the discotheques [dance bars] — have become places of public profanation of one’s human and Christian dignity. This is the time when the Lord our God is being continually and publicly offended by sins of the flesh. Holy scripture has already warned you that those who sin by means of the flesh find their just punishment in that same flesh. And so the time has come when the Angel of the first plague is passing over the world, that it might be chastised according to the will of God.

The Angel of the first plague cuts — into the flesh of those who have allowed themselves to be signed with the mark of the monster on the forehead and on the hand and have adored his image — with a painful and malignant wound, which causes those who have been stricken by it to cry out in desperation. This wound represents the physical pain which strikes the body by means of grave and incurable maladies. The painful and malignant wound is a plague for all humanity, today so perverted, which has built up an atheistic and materialistic civilization and has made the quest for pleasure the supreme aim of human life. Some of my poor children have been stricken by it because of their sins of impurity and their disordered morals and they carry within their own selves the weight of the evil they have done. Others, on the other hand, have been stricken, even though they are good and innocent; and so their suffering serves for the salvation of many of the wicked, in virtue of the solidarity which unites you all.

The first plague is that of malignant tumors and every kind of cancer,* against which science can do nothing notwithstanding its progress in every field, maladies which spread more and more and strike the human body, devastating it with most painful and malignant wounds. Beloved children, think of the spread of these incurable maladies, throughout every part of the world, and of the millions of deaths which they are bringing about.

The first plague is the new malady of AIDS,* which strikes above all my poor children who are victims of drugs, of vices and of impure sins against nature. Your heavenly Mother wants to be a help, a support, a comfort and a source of hope for all, in these times when humanity is being stricken by this first plague.

For this, I urge you all to walk along the road of fasting, of mortification and of penance. Of little children I ask that they grow in the virtue of purity and, in this difficult journey, let them be assisted by their parents and teachers. Of the youth I ask that they form themselves in the control of the passions through prayer and a life of union with me, and that they renounce going to the cinema and the discotheques, where there exists the grave and continuous danger of offending this virtue which is so dear to my Immaculate Heart. Of engaged couples I ask that they abstain from all relations before marriage. Of christian husbands and wives I ask that they form themselves in the exercise of conjugal chastity and never make use of artificial means of birth control, as they follow the teaching of Christ, which the Church still puts forth today with enlightened wisdom. How very much I ask of priests the scrupulous observance of celibacy and, of religious, the faithful and austere practice of their vow of chastity!

To my poor children, stricken by the first plague of the painful and malignant wound, I present myself as a merciful Mother, who assuages and comforts, who brings to hope and to peace. Of these I ask that they offer their sufferings in a spirit of reparation, of purification and of sanctification. Above all, for them my Immaculate Heart becomes the most welcome refuge and the sure road that leads them to the God of salvation and of joy. In this, my heavenly garden, all will be consoled and encouraged , while I myself personally and lovingly take care to give consolation in suffering and, if it be in the will of the Lord, to offer the gift of healing. Consequently, in this time when humanity is being stricken by the first plague, I urge you all to look to me, your heavenly Mother, that you may be comforted and assisted.

Depart from [Babylon], my people,

so as not to take part in her sins

and receive a share in her plagues…

(Rev 18:4)

*It might strike the reader odd that this message of the Angel of the First Plague refers to “cancer” and “the new malady of AIDs”, which is caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). What does this have to do with the present and obvious spectre of the current epidemic? Actually, the connection is extraordinary.

One of the most alarming discoveries of our time has to do with what are known as retroviruses — a virus that inserts a copy of its RNA genome into the DNA of a host cell that it invades, thus changing the genome of that cell (where it exploits the host cell’s machinery for its own replication and long-term expression.) In 2009, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., who worked as director of the lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms at the National Cancer Institute, and her team, discovered and isolated the first human gammaretrovirus family of retroviruses. She was considered “brilliant” in her field… until she exposed in a published study how the use of animal and fetal tissues in vaccines were causing devastating chronic diseases (as such, she has been the target of a massive smear and disinformation campaign — though much of what the fact-checkers “debunked” is turning out to be true. See below.**). In fact, these types of viruses, discovered either in nature or in vaccines, she said, were found to cause both cancer and AIDs .

Regarding the current virus, Dr. Mikovits stated in an interview last May:

There is a family of gammaretroviruses, most likely [in] contaminated blood supply and vaccines that are still to this day, almost 10 years later, being injected. We don’t need an infectious virus if you inject the blueprint, if you inject the provirus. And… there are a lot of data to support COVID-19 is not SARS-CoV-2 alone, that it’s SARS-CoV-2 and XMRVs (human gammaretroviruses) and HIV.

In other words, the Angel of the First Plague continues to pass over the world…

**”While Countdown to the Kingdom is not necessarily claiming all of Dr. Mikovits’ claims are accurate (we lack the expertise to make such statements one way or the other), we do believe that she should be taken seriously instead of dismissed out of hand given her renowned reputation prior to her alarming study. Since the documentary Plandemic was released, mainstream media went into hyperdrive to discredit Dr. Mikovits and her published studies and research. Search her name and you will find page after page of “fact-checkers” very interested in silencing this distinguished doctor and debunking her claims. However, as it turns out, she was right that ventilators are not the right go-to treatment for COVID-19 patients (see here , here , and here ); she was right that Hydroxychloroquine (as well as Ivermectin) is a highly effective treatment for COVID-19, as the drug is anti-parasitic; a study agrees with her that the CDC has been inflating COVID-19 deaths, and that members of the CDC are in conflict of interest as they hold patents on vaccines, treatments and financial interests in pharmaceutical companies; and several scientists around the world agree with her that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease COVID-19 has most likely been engineered. not

