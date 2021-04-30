A Californian Soul – Do Not Be Led Astray

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On April 26th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 125 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on April 23, 1977:

Do not let yourselves be led astray

My beloved sons, do not let yourselves be led astray by the world in which you live.

It misleads you by word. Never before as today has the word become an instrument of truly diabolical seduction. Speech is used to ensnare. Speech is used to spread error. Speech is used to hide the truth. Thus things which are real transgressions of the natural law and the law of God are proposed as values and conquests of the human mind. Errors are propagated as new ways of understanding the truth. Even in the explanation of the Word of God the most serious errors are propagated. The Pope speaks and is no longer listened to. People continue along the same road and plunge deeper and deeper into the darkness of error which is spreading everywhere. Today my Adversary is seducing you especially through the mind. Answer with your humility, your docility and your obedience. Look only to my Son Jesus, who is the Truth.

It misleads you with images. Never have immorality and obscenity been so widespread and so extolled as in your days. In the name of this false way of understanding the value of freedom, every moral aberration is justified. Indeed they begin with the little ones, betraying the innocence of so many souls. And thus many end by being infected, almost without noticing it. As for you, answer by looking to me alone. Thus You will see the evil which surrounds you without gazing upon it. And you will go forward keeping your eyes on my Son Jesus who alone is your way.

It misleads you by works. The works of the world have never been so evil as in these times. It has rejected God and walks in the darkness of this refusal. There is no longer the capacity to love, no longer the capacity to walk in the light. Where are those who still manage to live as true children of God? How it seduces you, above all today, this world in which you live! Because of this, I ask you to follow only my Son Jesus, who is your life. He ascended into Heaven to help you to live here below while nevertheless keeping your eyes on Paradise. He ascended into Heaven to help you to be in the world, while not being of the world. You will not let yourselves be misled by this world if, led by Me by the hand, you follow at every moment Jesus, your truth, your way and your life.