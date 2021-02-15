A Californian Soul – Do Not Sin Anymore

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On February 13th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 211 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on October 13th, 1980 in Manila, Philippines on the Anniversary of the last apparition of Fatima.

The message came as I (Mark Mallett) was speaking on the phone to the wife of this seer about the passing of the great “father of Divine Mercy”, Fr. Seraphim Michalenko, MIC, who gave this couple spiritual direction over the years. As she was speaking, a banner came across her television set regarding the massive earthquake off the coast of Japan that injured over a hundred people and left nearly a million people without power this past weekend. It is being called an “aftershock” of the tragic earthquake/tsunami that hit the region over ten years ago. At that moment, her husband “saw” the numbers “211” appear with the following message. Since that hour, the statue of Our Lady of Fatima in their home has been weeping copious tears of fragrant oil…

Do Not Sin Anymore

Today you are gathering here, in a cenacle of prayer, and recalling my final apparition at the Cova da Iria which was confirmed by the miracle of the sun. From this land, dear to me for the love and devotion with which I am loved and venerated, I make again to the world the anguished appeal which I made on that same day at Fatima and which summarizes, in a few words, the message which I came from Heaven to communicate to you. Do not sin any more! Do not offend any more my Son Jesus, who has already been too much offended. Return to God by your conversion, along the way of prayer and of penance.



Alas, this message of mine has remained unheeded. And thus humanity has continued to hasten along the road of rebellion against God, in the obstinate rejection of His law of love. Thus it has come even to the denial of sin, to the justification of even the gravest moral disorders, in the name of a falsely conceived liberty. Thus Satan, my Adversary, has succeeded in making you fail into his seduction. Many have thus lost the awareness of sin; and so it is more. and more committed and justified. The sense of guilt, which is the first step to take along the road of conversion, has practically disappeared. Even in those countries of the most ancient Christian tradition, the great crime of killing children still in their mother’s womb has gone so far as to be legitimized. This crime cries for vengeance in the sight of God.

This is the hour of justice and mercy. This is the hour of chastisement and salvation. The heavenly Mother intercedes before God for you because never, as in the present time, have you been so menaced and so close to the supreme test. For this reason I beg you to repent and to return to God. Through you, sons especially chosen by me and consecrated to me, my Apostles in these latter times, I want this anguished appeal to reach to the very limits of the earth. From this blessed nation, upon which I have a great design of love and of light, I gather you all into the refuge of my Immaculate Heart.

Photos taken on February 15th, 2021

This statue has miraculously wept for a number of years,

especially in the presence of priests or bishops who have visited this home.

During prayer cenacles, a number of people have seen the statue move,

smile, bow, etc. One priest felt the statue turn to flesh as he touched

Our Lady’s cheek. The scent of roses — and frankincense, when the above message

was given — has happened frequently over the years.

This phenomena is certainly permitted by Heaven, in part,

to confirm the already supernatural nature by which the

messages to this Californian soul are transmitted

and intended to reach “to the very limits of the earth.”





I wrote the following song, which came flooding to me when I

was sitting before this very statue on a visit

to this couple’s home several years ago.

Related Reading

How Our Lady reached out and touched the wife’s hand when we were praying before this statue: She Will Hold Your Hand