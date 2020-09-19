A Californian Soul – Everything About to be Accomplished

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On September 5th, 2020, this Californian soul “saw” the number 139 from the Blue Book, a message originally given to on November 5th, 1977:

Everything is About to be Accomplished

Everything is about to be accomplished according to the plan of God. Your Mother wants to enfold you in her Immaculate Heart in order to make you fit for the perfect fulfilment of the divine plan. In it shines forth the triumph of the mercy of the Father who wants to lead all his wandering children along the path leading back to himself who so eagerly awaits them. Through it there is actualized the great hour of the merciful love of the Son who desires to completely purify with his Blood this world, which was redeemed by Him on the Cross. With it comes the time of the Holy Spirit, who will be given you by the Father and the Son in ever increasing superabundance, to lead the whole Church to its new Pentecost. All is about to be accomplished that the Church may issue forth from the great suffering of its purification more beautiful and luminous in a renewed world. Let everything that happens to you be viewed in this light. Let every single detail of the time in which you live be placed in the context of this wonderful design. Do not stop to consider the ever thickening darkness, the sin which has been set up as the norm of human action, the suffering which is mounting to its peak and the chastisement which this humanity is preparing with its own hands.