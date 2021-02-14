A Californian Soul – Everything Has Been Revealed

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On February 12th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 300 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on December 24th, 1984.

Note: It may seem odd that Our Lady is wishing us to read a message at this time from Christmas Eve. On the contrary, consider other messages we have heard from Our Lady recently—that we are living the Book of Revelation at this hour (such as here, here, and here). Both Pope St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI also compared our times to the Twelfth Chapter of that book, particularly how the “Woman clothed with the sun” and the “dragon” parallel the battle between the “culture of life” versus the “culture of death” (see Living the Book of Revelation). Consider how that chapter begins:

A great sign appeared in the sky, a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. She was with child and wailed aloud in pain as she labored to give birth. (Rev 12:1)

If the Church is living her “Christmas Eve” and “Gethsemane”, ie. laboring to give birth to the whole People of God, then it is no coincidence that Heaven is leading the Church into the desert toward her own Bethlehem. It is the desert of stripping, where the Church will have to rely on Divine Providence alone (Rev 12:14); see the prophecies from Fr. Michael Scanlan and Ralph Martin. As such, it is also The Time of St. Joseph, to care for the laboring Church, as was recently announced by Pope Francis and in prophecy (see here and here). It is also, then, the time of the rise of the Herods who would seek to “reduce the population” (see Not Herod’s Way and The Caduceus Key and Our 1942.)

The following message also echoes other prophetic words this week, such as the one to Gisella Cardia, where Heaven is calling us to embrace our suffering as a means of purifying, emptying and preparing us for the outpouring and reign of the Kingdom of the Divine Will to be birthed within the hearts of the elect…

Everything has already been revealed

Beloved sons, be recollected with me in prayer, in these hours which precede the birth of my Baby Jesus. Live in My Immaculate Heart the moments of the Holy Night. Follow Me along the road of an unceasing prayer, which is to become a conversation of love, trust and filial

abandonment to the plan of salvation of the Lord our God. This abandonment carried me on the wave of a joyful experience of the presence of my Son, of which I was aware in a very powerful way, because the moment for His birth in time had come. My journey towards Bethlehem became just a sweet and motherly time of attention to His divine desire of coming to live among you as a Brother.

And I spoke with Him in a conversation made up of silence and listening, contemplation and love, adoration and waiting. Thus unceasing prayer wrapped around the long journey travelled in order to reach the hospitable Ghttps://www.linkedin.com/feed/rotto, and there it became even more intense, more recollected, to the point of opening up the veil which separated me from entering into a profound ecstasy with Heaven, from which I emerged with my divine Baby already born.

Follow me along the road of a suffering understood, welcomed and lived by me, as a humble answer to what the Lord was asking of me in those moments. An interior suffering, caused by the unfolding circumstances, which presented themselves to me as a claim on my motherly collaboration in His plan of Love. The need to abandon the house of Nazareth, prepared with such care; the weary journey to Bethlehem, in my condition of motherhood already brought to term; the uncertainty of what we were to find; the refusal of hospitality in a house; the squalid refuge in a cold Grotto; these were like so many thorns which pierced my Heart of a mother.

But I understood that this suffering was asked of me by the Father, in order to prepare a more precious cradle for My Baby about to be born. Now I ask you, my beloved sons, for prayer and suffering, as your personal co-operation in preparing a fitting home for Jesus Who is about to return in glory. Understand the significance of my motherly interventions, which today have become more frequent, extraordinary and urgent. In this Holy Night, my message, which I give to you as the Heavenly Prophetess of the last times, appears clearer to you.

Prepare yourselves for the second Birth of Jesus in glory: He is about to come to reign among you. The ways along which He will come are those of prayer and suffering. Already these are the times in which you must all recollect yourselves in a continuous and trusting prayer, such as was mine during the long journey made to Bethlehem. The time for projects and discussions is over. For those who want to listen and to understand. everything has already been revealed. Men’s hearts have been dried up by hatred and sin; nations and peoples are in rebellion against their God and great darkness surrounds them; humanity no longer wishes to throw the doors open to Christ Who is coming.

Then let the poor grottos of your hearts be opened which, in the deep night, must blaze in the light of an unshakeable faith, of a sure hope and a burning charity. And suffer with patience and with trust. As for me, so also for you, the sufferings which the Lord asks of you form part of a loving plan of His. Sorrows must increase for everyone, the closer His new birth becomes. Welcome them, as the Heavenly Mother did. Walk in the light of the Star, which shows that the time has already arrived in which the prophetic announcements which have been given to you in these years are to come to fulfilment, and live every hour of your life in the greatest possible trust and in the joyful expectation of the glorious return of my Son Jesus.

Related Reading

The Christmas Apocalypse

The Return of the Jews

The Middle Coming



The Labor Pains are Real

The Great Transition

Jesus is Coming!

Dear Holy Father… He is Coming!