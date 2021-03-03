A Californian Soul – Give Me These Flowers

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On March 1st, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 494 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on May 1, 1993 on the First Saturday of the Month in Sant’Omero, Teramo. Here again, Our Lady is wishing us to draw into more intimate union with her in this month (though this message was given in May) so that we might become more and more a copy of her that, like her, we would bring Jesus to the world.

My Motherly Presence

Beloved children, today I invite you to live with particular diligence your consecration to my Immaculate Heart. It is the best way of offering me this month of May, which has been set a-side by the Church for my particular veneration. I am especially close to you during this month, and I want my motherly presence, to be felt by each one of you. You will succeed in feeling my presence as a Mother close to you if, as little children, you accustom yourselves to do everything together with me. Pray with me, work with me, love with me, suffer with me, offer yourselves with me, keep silence with me. Silence must become for you the sign of my motherly presence.

Let yours be an exterior silence, which protects you from the deafening roar of voices and images, which continually fill the course of your days. Remove yourselves from the easy seduction of the press and television, this terrible means made use of by my Adversary to draw you away from me and my Son Jesus. Let yours be an interior silence, which leads you to listen, with love and faith, to the Word of God alone. Penetrate into the deep mystery of truth and beauty, which is revealed to you in the Gospel. Let the Gospel of Jesus be the only word of life which you seek, welcome, love and live.

Let yours be that interior silence which leads you to contemplation and prayer. Let your prayer become more intense. Let it be a true prayer of the heart, which you make with me and by means of me. For this, let the cenacles of prayer which I have asked of you flourish everywhere, like fragrant flowers which blossom in the desert of a great aridity and general dissipation.

Mortify your senses. Let the tongue be loosened only for words of wisdom and goodness. Let your mouth be ever closed to judgments, criticisms, affronts, gossip, calumnies, duplicity and insincerity. Let the eyes be opened to see the deep wounds of the sick, the poor, the little ones, the abandoned, the stricken, the persecuted, the oppressed and the slain. Turn your gaze away from impurity and malice, from evil and wickedness, from seduction and impiety. Open your hands to the aid of all. Go along the rough and blood-stained roads in search of my poor wandering children. Offer me your hearts so that I may love in you and by means of you, in such a way that all may receive the comfort of my motherly presence.

Beloved Children, these are the flowers which I am asking you to give me, to make more pleasing to me this month of May which you are beginning today. Only in this way do I feel myself ever close to you. Only in this way do you spread about you the charism of my motherly presence. Only in this way do you reflect my light of love and hope. Only in this way do you live the consecration which you have made to me. Then, by means of you, the heavenly Mother becomes more and More invoked, listened to, followed and lived, and my Immaculate Heart attains its greatest triumph.