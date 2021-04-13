A Californian Soul – God is With You!

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On April 11th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 255 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on Christmas Eve in 1982:

God is with you

A great silence enwraps the world. Darkness covers everything. Hearts keep vigil in prayer and expectation. A sense of confident hope opens the doors which have been closed by hatred and egoism. The powers of hell feel themselves unexpectedly overpowered by a new force of love and of life. In the darkness an increasing brightness is enkindled. In the silence the harmonies of celestial hymns are heard. And in the heavens a great Light suddenly appears. This is the Holy Night. This Light now enwraps the poor shelter, where the greatest event in history is about to take place. The Virgin Mother gives you her Child, who is born poor and defenceless, trembling and in need of everything, weeping and tender as a lamb, who is to make visible, already in His little body, the great mystery of meekness and of mercy. The life of every man takes on a new meaning from this night, because the little Child who is born is also his God. He is man like you and He is God with you. He is Emmanuel, prophesied for centuries. He is your brother. He is the Heart of the world. He is the heart-beat of an immortal life. He is the caress laid upon every human suffering. He is the victory which covers over every defeat. He is the balm for the wound of egoism, of hatred, of sin. He is the light which shines resplendently forever for all who walk in the darkness. He is the only hope of this bewildered world. With the concerned voice of a Mother, who hears a thousand voices which still reject Him and who listens with dismay to the sound of a thousand doors which are closed upon Him, I say to you: Do not be afraid; God is with you.

Today there is born to you a Saviour for all! With a heart wounded by the great coldness which still permeates the roads of the world, and with a soul made desolate because of this rejection of God which has turned the earth into a great desert, in the face of such vast hopelessness, I say to you again: Do not be afraid; God is with you! This is especially so today, when you are being called to live through the painful moments when it appears that my Adversary reigns in the world, as he spreads his deadly poison in the hearts of men. In the face of such suffering, which cannot be assuaged; of such great slavery which cannot be shaken off; of situations of injustice which cannot be successfully healed; of dangers of war which cannot be checked; of fierce threats which grow more and more ominous…. On this Holy Night, here is the message which springs from my Immaculate Heart as a source of hope and comfort for all: Do not be afraid; God is with you! Just as the Word of the Father made use of my humble assent for His first coming into your midst, in the frailness of human nature, so now does my Son Jesus make use of my prophetic announcement to prepare His second coming into your midst in glory. Do not be afraid, O children so exposed to dangers. With the triumph of my Immaculate Heart, Jesus will manifest Himself to you in His glorious Reign of Love and of Peace!

Commentary

It might strike the reader odd at first that Our Lady is giving us a message from Christmas Eve. However, for those following the Timeline on this website according to the Scriptures and Church Fathers, it makes perfect sense. We are at the end of an era, the beginning of the Church’s Passion, and thus, in Our Gethsemane and the Vigil of the “Day of the Lord.” It is precisely in this “night” when we are anticipating the manifestation of Christ’s presence in numerous ways that will culminate in His return to establish “His glorious Reign of Love and of Peace” — an Era of Peace. This is a Day of Justice that will both cleanse the earth of wickedness but also vindicate the Word of God, as the Gospel will inundate the world from coast to coast…

…as a witness to all nations, and then the end will come. (Matt 24:14)

The term “second coming” in this message, though not used in the classical sense as Christ’s return at the very end of the world to judge the dead, is actually the most accurate according to both the Scriptures and Early Church Fathers. St. Bernard of Clairvaux spoke of it as a “middle coming“, a phrase with which Pope Benedict XVI agreed:

Whereas people had previously spoken only of a twofold coming of Christ—once in Bethlehem and again at the end of time—Saint Bernard of Clairvaux spoke of an adventus medius, an intermediate coming, thanks to which he periodically renews His intervention in history. I believe that Bernard’s distinction strikes just the right note… —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Light of the World, p.182-183, “A Conversation With Peter Seewald”

Hence, this “middle coming” (referred to here as a “second coming” by Fr. Gobbi), which will put to death the Antichrist and chain Satan in the abyss for a time, is a true universal “coming” and manifestation of Christ’s power. To be clear, it is not a coming in the flesh to reign on earth, which is the heresy of Millenarianism. Jesus will reign, rather, in a new modality in His Church and through His Sacred Heart, the Eucharist.

And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord [Jesus] will kill with the breath of his mouth and render powerless by the manifestation [brightness] of his coming… (2 Thess 5:8)

St. Thomas and St. John Chrysostom explain the words quem Dominus Jesus destruet illustratione adventus sui (“whom the Lord Jesus will destroy with the brightness of His coming”) in the sense that Christ will strike the Antichrist by dazzling him with a brightness that will be like an omen and sign of His Second Coming… The most authoritative view, and the one that appears to be most in harmony with Holy Scripture, is that, after the fall of the Antichrist, the Catholic Church will once again enter upon a period of prosperity and triumph. —Fr. Charles Arminjon (1824-1885), The End of the Present World and the Mysteries of the Future Life, p. 56-57; Sophia Institute Press

This is precisely what the Early Church Fathers taught, who testify that they received this interpretation of the Book of Revelation from St. John himself. There is coming, they said, a “sabbath rest” for the Church within the boundaries of time:

But when The Antichrist shall have devastated all things in this world, he will reign for three years and six months, and sit in the temple at Jerusalem; and then the Lord will come from Heaven in the clouds… sending this man and those who follow him into the lake of fire; but bringing in for the righteous the times of the kingdom, that is, the rest, the hallowed seventh day… These are to take place in the times of the kingdom, that is, upon the seventh day… the true Sabbath of the righteous. —St. Irenaeus of Lyons, Church Father (140–202 A.D.); Adversus Haereses, Irenaeus of Lyons, V.33.3.4,The Fathers of the Church, CIMA Publishing Co.

Therefore, a sabbath rest still remains for the people of God. (Hebrews 4:9)

…His Son will come and destroy the time of the lawless one and judge the godless, and change the sun and the moon and the stars—then He shall indeed rest on the seventh day… after giving rest to all things, I will make the beginning of the eighth day, that is, the beginning of another world [ie. eternity]. —Letter of Barnabas (70-79 A.D.), written by a second century Apostolic Father

Those who saw John, the Lord’s disciple, [tell us] that they heard from him how the Lord taught and spoke about these times… —St. Irenaeus of Lyons, Ibid.

It is also what the popes in the past century have been teaching, as summarized here by St. Pius X:

Oh! when in every city and village the law of the Lord is faithfully observed, when respect is shown for sacred things, when the Sacraments are frequented, and the ordinances of Christian life fulfilled, there will certainly be no more need for us to labor further to see all things restored in Christ… And then? Then, at last, it will be clear to all that the Church, such as it was instituted by Christ, must enjoy full and entire liberty and independence from all foreign dominion… “He shall break the heads of his enemies,” that all may know “that God is the king of all the earth,” “that the Gentiles may know themselves to be men.” All this, Venerable Brethren, We believe and expect with unshakable faith. —POPE PIUS X, E Supremi, Encyclical “On the Restoration of All Things”, n.14, 6-7

—Mark Mallett

