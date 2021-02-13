A Californian Soul – In the Heart of the Church

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On February 11th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 158 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on August 5th, 1978 on the First Saturday of the month on the Feast of Our Lady of the Snows. Notably, this message was given as the husband and wife above had just finished praying the Stations of the Cross; at that moment, the phone rang with news that Fr. Seraphim Michalenko, one of the “fathers of Divine Mercy”, had passed away (see here). Fr. Seraphim had given spiritual direction to this couple for many years.

In the Heart of the Church

My beloved sons, look with my eyes and you will see how the Church is being renewed interiorly, under the powerful action of the Spirit of God. This does not yet appear externally because of the great coldness which covers her and the great darkness which pervades her. She is now living through the most painful moments of her purification. Assisted and comforted by Her Mother, the Church is now climbing the arduous road to Calvary, where she must again be crucified and immolated for the good of many of my children.

But enter with Me into the heart of the Church! Here the triumph of my Heart has already taken place. It has taken place in the person and the life of the Holy Father, who is being led by Me to the summit of sanctity through his daily immolation which will bring him to a veritable martyrdom. It has taken place in the lives of my beloved sons who are consecrated to my Immaculate Heart. Their number increases from day to day. See: the light increases within them, as does love faithfulness holiness and heroic witnessing to the Gospel. Even in their littleness, my light shines forth in them. Led and formed by me, they will be the new apostles for the renewal of the whole Church. They are in the Heart of the Church and of your heavenly Mother. This triumph has taken place in the lives of many consecrated souls who, drawn by my gentle and powerful action, have again come to live their religious vocation with generosity, following and imitating Jesus, chaste, poor and obedient even to the death of the Cross. It has taken place in the souls and lives of many of the faithful who have responded with exemplary enthusiasm to the invitation of your Mother, and have now become good examples to all.

In all these children of mine, the triumph of my Immaculate Heart has already taken place: and they thus form, as it were, the heart of the renewed Church. Through them my action has begun, and but a short time remains before my complete victory, because when this vitality has been sent out by the heart into all parts of the organism, then the whole Church will flourish anew. Under the powerful action of the Spirit of God, its soil will open up to put forth its greatest growth, and there will be in the Church a greater splendour than has ever existed. She will become a Light to all the nations of the earth who will turn to her, to the glory of God!

And so it seems certain to me that the Church is facing very hard times. The real crisis has scarcely begun. We will have to count on terrific upheavals. But I am equally certain about what will remain at the end: not the Church of the political cult, which is dead already with Gobel, but the Church of faith. She may well no longer be the dominant social power to the extent that she was until recently; but she will enjoy a fresh blossoming and be seen as man’s home, where he will find life and hope beyond death. —Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (POPE BENEDICT XVI), Faith and Future, Ignatius Press, 2009

