A Californian Soul – Miracle of the Sun

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On March 9th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 137 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on October 13th, 1977 on the sixtieth anniversary of the last apparition of Fatima — when the “miracle of the sun” took place.

The Miracle of the Sun

Beloved sons, walk in trust. Today you recall with joy the sign which, sixty years ago, I gave in this place chosen by me to manifest myself; you call it the “miracle of the sun.” Yes, sons, even the sun, like all creation, obeys the laws established by its Creator. But sometimes it can act otherwise when God requires this. Even the sun, like all the beings in creation, behaves in obedience to the laws of God. Through this miracle, I have desired to indicate to you that my victory will consist in leading men back to a docile obedience to the will of our God. But the sun is the source of light. The earth blossoms and opens to its warmth; you live on this earth by the light which it gives you. Your activity begins with its rising; and with its setting your work comes to a stop.

I have thus wanted to indicate to you that my victory will consist, especially, in making the light shine again upon the world and the Church. The world will be enlightened anew because it will offer itself completely to the adoration and the glorification of God. In the Church, once the darkness of error, infidelity and sin by which it is presently eclipsed has been dissipated, the light of Truth, of Grace and of Holiness will shine forth once again. Jesus will be so resplendent in the life of the Church that She herself will be the very greatest light for all the nations of the earth. But the greatest victory of my motherly and Immaculate Heart will be to cause Jesus to shine in the souls of all my children.

Some of those present in this place today are thinking: ‘What a great marvel it would be if the miracle of the sun were to be repeated!’ But every day I repeat it for each one of you! When I lead you along the pathway of my Son, when I help you to be healed of sin, when I lead you to prayer and when I form you to holiness, it is the light of this Sun that I cause to shine ever more brightly in your souls and your lives: the sun of my Son Jesus. And so the miracle of the sun which took place here was but a sign. The eyes of those present perceived this extraordinary phenomenon which caused many to believe in the action of your Mother whose duty it is to set burning in the hearts of all men the light of Jesus, the true Sun of the world.

