A Californian Soul – My Tear Drops

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On February 20th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 440 from the Blue Book and audibly heard Our Lady say he was to “share it with your brother.” Without reading the message, he immediately passed along the number to me (Mark Mallett), noting that the statue of Our Lady of Fatima in their home was weeping oil profusely. I looked up the message and wrote him back, telling him that the title was “My Tear Drops”. (The image above is a photo of the statue taken in 2012. The photo below was taken recently).

This message was originally given to on December 31st, 1990 in Rubblo, Vicenza, and is consistent with the prophetic consensus that we are on the cusp of major events of purification:

My Tear Drops

Gather together with me in prayer of adoration and reparation, to spend the last hours of this year, which is about to end, in an act of profound intercession. Pray in order to ask for the salvation of this world, which has now touched the depths of impiety and of impurity, of injustice and of egoism, of hatred and of violence, of sin and of evil. How many times and in how many ways have I personally intervened to urge you to conversion and to a return to the Lord of your peace and of your joy. This is the reason for my numerous apparitions, for the messages which I give by means of this little son of mine and of my Work of the Marian Movement of Priests, which I myself have spread in every part of the world. As a mother I have repeatedly pointed out the path along which you must walk to attain your salvation.

But I have not been listened to. They have continued to walk along the way of rejection of God and of his law of love. The ten commandments of the Lord are continually and publicly violated. The day of the Lord is no longer respected and his most Holy Name is becoming more and more despised. The precept of love of one’s neighbor is daily violated through egoism, hatred, violence and division which have entered into families and into society, and by violent and bloody wars between the nations of the earth. The dignity of man, as a free creature of God, is crushed by the chains of an interior slavery which makes him a victim of dis-ordinate passions, of sin and of impurity.

For this world, the moment of its chastisement has now arrived. You have entered the grievous times of the purification and sufferings must increase for all. Even my Church has need of being purified of the evils which have stricken her and which are causing her to live through moments of agony and of her sorrowful passion. How apostasy has spread, because of the errors which are at this time being disseminated and being accepted by the majority, without any further reaction! The faith of many has died out. Sin, committed, justified, and no longer confessed, renders souls slaves of evil and of Satan. To what a miserable state has this, my most beloved daughter, been reduced!

Pray with me during these last hours of the year which is about to end. During its course, I have again intervened many times, to obtain from the Lord the gift of his Divine Mercy. But the time which awaits you is that time when mercy will be espoused to divine justice, for the purification of the earth. Do not await the new year with noise, with cries and with songs of joy. Await it with the intense prayer of one who wants to again make reparation for all the evil and the sin in the world. The hours through which you are about to live are among the gravest and the most painful. Pray, suffer, offer, make reparation together with me, who am the Mother of intercession and of reparation. Thus you—my beloved ones and children consecrated to my Heart—you become, in these last hours of the year, my tears drops, which are falling upon the immense pain of the Church and all humanity, as you enter into the grievous times of the purification and the great tribulation.

Photo from February 15th, 2021