A Californian Soul – My Times Have Arrived

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On March 5th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 529 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on October 13th, 1994 in Effingham, Illinois during a Cenacle with bishops and priests from across North America. This message echoes other recent messages from seers on this website. See:

My Times Have Arrived

My beloved sons, great is the joy which, during these days, you give to your heavenly Mother. You have come from many parts of the United States and Canada, to live with me in a continuous cenacle of prayer and fraternity. I join myself to your prayer; I help you to grow in mutual love, so as to become one heart and one soul. I pour balm on your wounds; I give comfort to your numerous sufferings; and I encourage you to walk with trust and with great hope along the painful road of these last times.

Bring my motherly message to everyone. My times have arrived. The times which I foretold in Fatima have come. Today, you are commemorating the anniversary of my last apparition, which was confirmed by the miracle of the sun. At that time I foretold to you everything you are now experiencing in these years of the purification and the great tribulation.

I foretold to you the great chastisement which would strike this poor humanity which has become pagan and built a new civilization without God, and which is threatened by violence, by hatred, by war, and which is running the risk of destroying itself by its own hands. My extraordinary interventions, which I have worked in order to bring humanity back onto the road of conversion and of its return to the Lord, have been neither accepted nor believed. So it is now that you find yourselves at the vigil of the great trial which I foretold to you: it will be the supreme manifestation of the Divine Justice and Mercy. Fire will descend from heaven and humanity will be purified and completely renewed, so as to be ready to receive the Lord Jesus who will return to you in glory.

I also foretold to you the great crisis which would take place in the Church, because of the great apostasy which has entered into it, caused by an ever wider diffusion of errors, by its interior division, by opposition to the Pope, and by the rejection of his Magisterium. This most beloved daughter of mine must live the hours of her agony and of her sorrowful passion. She will be abandoned by many of her children. The impetuous wind of persecution will blow against her and much blood will be shed, even by my beloved sons.

My times have arrived. And so I invite you to follow me along the road of prayer and penance, of purity and holiness. See how your countries have become victims of materialism and of the unbridled search for pleasure! The law of God is being more and more violated. Impurity is being advertised through all the means of social communication. Recourse is being had to every means of impeding life. Abortions are increasing everywhere, and are being legitimized by unjust and immoral laws.

My times have arrived. Tell everyone to enter into the ark of my Immaculate Heart, in order to be protected and saved by me. I request that you multiply your cenacles of prayer among priests, among children, among youth, and especially in families. I have been consoled by the very great response which I received in Canada and in the United States during these cenacles. Never before have they seen a participation in such great numbers, on the part of both priests and faithful. Because of the generous response which I am receiving everywhere from my littlest children, I promise to intervene to save you in the hour of the great trial. My maternal presence among you is the sure sign of protection and of salvation. Open your hearts therefore to hope, and live in the greatest trust and in complete abandonment to my Immaculate Heart. With your dear ones, and with the persons entrusted to you, I bless you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.