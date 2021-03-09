A Californian Soul – Protector and Defender

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On March 7th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 567 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on March 19th, 1996 in San Luis, Argentina on the Solemnity of St. Joseph. In the Related Reading below, find links to several seers who have likewise said that this is now the time of St. Joseph.

Protector and Defender

Today you are bringing to an end your long journey throughout Argentina, with a great cenacle which you are holding with the priests and many seminarians of my Movement. In this way, you are celebrating the liturgical solemnity of my most chaste spouse, Joseph. You have seen, in this great country, how I am loved and glorified by so many of my children. This land is especially loved and protected by me, and I cultivate it with special care in the safe refuge of my Immaculate Heart. I desire that here my Marian Movement of Priests be spread even more. I ask that family cenacles be multiplied everywhere, these cenacles which I offer you as a powerful aid in saving the Christian family from the great dangers that threaten it. Entrust yourselves to the powerful protection of my most chaste spouse, Joseph. Imitate his industrious silence, his prayer, his humility, his confidence, his work. Make your own his docile and precious collaboration with the plan of the Heavenly Father, in giving help and protection, love and support, to his divine Son Jesus. Now that you are entering into the painful and decisive times, entrust also my Movement to him. He is the protector and defender of this, my Work of love and mercy.

Protector and defender in the painful events that are awaiting you.

Protector and defender against the numerous snares which, in a subtle and dangerous way, my Adversary and yours is setting for you with increasing frequency.

Protector and defender during the moments of the great trial, which now awaits you, in the final times of the purification and the great tribulation.

As I express my gratitude to this country of Argentina, for the homage of love and of prayer which I have everywhere received, with Jesus and my most chaste spouse, Joseph, I bless you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

