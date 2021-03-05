A Californian Soul – The Hour of Darkness

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On March 4th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 150 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on March 19th, 1978 on a Palm Sunday and the Feast of Saint Joseph.

It is unusual for this Californian soul to receive so many messages so frequently, as has been the case recently. Perhaps it is because Our Lady herself has indicated through another seer that her apparitions are soon to end (see Soon, God’s Justice…).

The Hour of Darkness!

My beloved sons, remain in my Immaculate Heart and live with Me the moments of your painful passion, which has now begun. You, too, are to live it as did my Son Jesus. You are entering into that time which the Father has prepared, that his design might be realized. Today, at the beginning of this Holy Week, you, too, should say your I “yes” to the will of the Father. Say it with Jesus, his Son and your Brother, who still offers himself each day for you.

This is the hour of Satan and of his great power. It is the hour of darkness! The darkness has spread to every part of the world and, just when men are deluding themselves of having reached the peak of progress, they are walking in the deepest darkness. Thus all is darkened by the shadow of death, which is slaying you; of sin, which is imprisoning you; and of hatred, which is destroying you. The darkness has pervaded even the Church. It is spreading more and more, and each day it is reaping victims from among its very chosen sons. Seduced by Satan, how many of them have lost the light which enables them to walk along the way of justice: that of truth, of fidelity, of the life of grace, of love, of prayer, of good example, of holiness! How many of these poor sons of mine are even now abandoning the Church, either criticizing or challenging it, or even going so far as to betray it and deliver it into the hands of its Adversary! ‘Is it with a kiss, Judas, that you betray the Son of Man?’ With a kiss… Even you, today, are betraying with a kiss the Church, the Daughter of your heavenly Mother!… You still belong to her and you have your life from her; you exercise her ministries, and you are often even her Pastors. Each day you renew the Eucharistic Sacrifice, administer the Sacraments, and proclaim her message of salvation… And yet some of you are selling her to her Adversary and striking her to the heart by corrupting the truth with error, by justifying sin and living according to the spirit of the world, which thus through you enters into her interior, threatening her very life. Yes, with a kiss, you, my very own poor sons, are again today betraying my Church and delivering her over into the hands of her enemies. And so she too will soon be dragged by you before him who will do all he can to exterminate her. She will once again be condemned and persecuted. She will again have to shed her blood.

Priests consecrated to my Immaculate Heart, beloved sons whom I am gathering together from all parts of the world to form you into my cohort: if this is the hour of darkness, this must also be your hour! The hour of your light, which ought to shine more and more brightly. The hour of my great light, which I am giving to you in an extraordinary manner, that you may all walk together to meet my Son Jesus, the King of love and of peace who is now about to arrive.