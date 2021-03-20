A Californian Soul – The Lord is Coming

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On March 13th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 465 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to in San Salvador, El Salvador on February 2nd, 1992 on the Feast of the Presentation of the Child Jesus in the Temple

To Meet the Lord Who is Coming

Beloved children, come with me, your heavenly Mother, to meet the Lord who is coming. Let yourselves be carried in my motherly arms as, with love and immense happiness, I carried the Child Jesus to the Temple of Jerusalem. Today, in the liturgical celebration, you are reliving this mystery. And you, my little child, find yourself this day carrying out your cenacles in this country which has been, for many years, divided, wounded and stricken by a bloody and cruel civil war. And precisely on this day, I have given it the precious possession of peace.

Come with me to meet the Lord who is coming in peace. Jesus is your peace. He brings you to communion with the Heavenly Father in his Spirit of Love, and He gives you his very own divine life which He has merited for you on Calvary, by the Sacrifice of Redemption. This world does not know peace because it does not accept Jesus. And so my motherly task is that of opening the hearts of all my children, to receive the Lord who is coming. Because only then can peace, so implored and awaited, come upon the world.

Come with me to meet the Lord who is coming in love. This humanity lies prostrate beneath the heavy yoke of violence, hatred, unbridled egoism, division and war. How many people suffer, how many are trampled upon and are oppressed and killed each day, because of this so great incapacity to love! Thus the world has been reduced to an immense desert and the hearts of men have become cold and cruel, insensitive and closed to the needs of the little ones, of the poor and of the destitute. This world is not capable of loving because it does not accept Jesus. Jesus is Love. Jesus, who is coming, will bring all to the perfection of love. And then the world will become a new garden of life and of beauty, and will form one single family, united by the sweet bonds of divine charity.

Come with me to meet the Lord who is coming in joy. Only Jesus in your midst can open your hearts to the sweet experience of blessedness and joy. Forget the bloody past. Let the deep wounds of this painful time of the purification and the great tribulation be closed, because your liberation is near. For this reason, on this day, as you contemplate me in the mystery of the Presentation of my Child Jesus in the Temple, I invite you to let yourselves be carried in my arms, into the spiritual temple of my Immaculate Heart, that I may offer you to the glory of the Most Holy Trinity and thus lead you toward the new times which await you.