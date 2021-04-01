A Californian Soul – The Powers of Hell Will Not Prevail

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On March 27th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 565 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to in Cusco, Peru on February 22nd, 1996 on the Feast of the Chair of Saint Peter the Apostle:

The Powers of Hell Will Not Prevail

…Jesus has founded his Church upon the solid rock of the apostle Peter. To Peter, Jesus has given the task of being the foundation of the Church and of safeguarding all its truth. For Peter, Jesus has prayed, that his faith might remain intact throughout the whole course of human history. To Peter, He has given the sure guarantee of his victory: the powers of hell will not prevail.

The powers of hell will not prevail. The task entrusted to Peter is handed down to his successors. Thus the Pope becomes today the foundation upon which the Church is built, the center where there converge her charity and assurance to ever maintain intact the deposit of faith.

The powers of hell will not prevail, despite the fact that Satan has broken loose, sowing divisions and schisms, these deep wounds which have shattered the unity of the Church, the mystical body of my Son Jesus. All the various Christian confessions, which in the course of the centuries have separated themselves from the Catholic Church, represent a victory of the Adversary against the unity of the Church, that unity willed by Christ and ardently implored of the Father. And now the effort is being made to rectify all these errors, by walking the path of reconciliation and ecumenism. However, the coming together of all the Christian confessions in the Catholic Church will take

place with the triumph of my Immaculate Heart in the world.

The powers of hell will not prevail, despite the fact that my Adversary has broken loose in order to bring you to a breakdown of charity. For this, he launches a strong attack on the Pope, who presides over all the charity of the Church. And so division has entered into her very own structure. Above all in the division which often sets bishops against bishops, priests against priests, faithful against faithful, Satan has succeeded in building up his triumph. But the powers of hell will not prevail, because, after the painful period of the purification and the great tribulation, the Church will shine forth in all her light of charity, of unity and of holiness. And this will be one of the greatest benefits which my motherly love will bring to the Church.

The powers of hell will not prevail, even if now they have reached the point of contesting the Pope, of opposing him openly and of rejecting his Magisterium. Thus, errors are being spread about which draw many away from the true faith; and sects are being propagated which draw to themselves many children of the Church. Never as in Latin America has the great spread of the sects represented such a victory on the part of the powers of hell, who appear to have the upper hand. But I am calling all my children to the greatest fidelity to the Catholic Church; I am instilling in them a love for the Church, zeal for her unity, passion for her holiness, and strength for her work of evangelization. And thus, through those who are consecrating themselves to my Immaculate Heart, I am bringing to nothing all the effort which Satan is exerting, in his attempt to draw many of my children away from the one and only Church instituted by my Son Jesus. And by means of my extraordinary and motherly intervention, once again, the powers of hell will not prevail.

The power of Christ will be revealed, when He brings his reign of glory into the Church; and then all the powers of hell will be imprisoned, so that they will no longer be able to do any more harm in the world. Then the holy Church of God will be able to pour out upon all the nations of the earth the greatest splendor of its truth and its holiness.

