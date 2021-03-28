A Californian Soul – The Suffering Church

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On March 19th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 202 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to in Chicago, IL., USA on September 15, 1980 on the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows. (The photo of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima above is in the home of this Californian soul. This miracle of weeping fragrant oil has been witnessed over the years by priests, bishops, as well as our Contributor, Mark Mallett).

The Sufferings of the Church

I am your sorrowful Mother. The sword, which pierced my Heart beneath the Cross, continues to wound Me through the great suffering which the Church, the Mystical Body of my Son Jesus, is living through at the present time. All the sufferings of the Church are in my Immaculate and Sorrowful Heart. It is in this way that I still carry out today my maternal duty, begetting in pain this daughter of mine, to a new life. For this reason the function of the Mother becomes ever more important at the present time of its painful purification, all the sufferings of the Pope, the Bishops, the Priests, of consecrated souls, and of the faithful are enclosed in my Heart of a Mother. I too share with you in living out these hours of great pain. And the Passion of my Son continues in his Mystical Body. Today, with Him, for the Church I relive the very hours of Gethsemane, of Calvary, of the crucifixion and of his death. Have trust and patience; have courage and hope! Soon from our pain will rise a new era of Light. The Church will again flourish, under the powerful influx of the love of God.

A song written in Ireland…