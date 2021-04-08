A Californian Soul – The Task I Have Entrusted to You

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On April 6th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 566 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to in Montevideo, Uruguay on March 7, 1996:

The Task I Have Entrusted to You

Continue this very wearying journey of yours to hold cenacles in so many cities of this continent of Latin America, where the heavenly Mother is loved and more and more glorified. You see how the triumph of my Immaculate Heart is becoming here a marvellous reality. What you are succeeding in doing is humanly impossible; I am supporting and leading you; I am giving you strength and comfort, because the times of my triumph have come and you must carry out the task which I have entrusted to you, the task of bringing all into the safe refuge of my Immaculate Heart.

The task I have entrusted to you is that of bringing into my motherly garden the children, exposed to many dangers, subjected to so many acts of violence, set on the sorrowful road of sin and impurity. This perverse and wicked generation is daily setting snares for these little ones, whom Jesus is protecting in the enclosure of His divine love and to whom He is making known the secrets of His Heavenly Father.

The task I have entrusted to you is that of leading to the consecration to my Immaculate Heart the youth, in order to rescue them from the great danger of straying away from Jesus and me. How greatly has the wicked world in which you live seduced the young people, by offering them the poisoned bread of sin and evil; of pleasure and impurity; of entertainment and drugs. I am leading the young people into the safe refuge of my Immaculate Heart, so that they may be defended by me and protected from all the dangers, instructed and led along the road of love and holiness; of mortification and purity; of penance and prayer. Thus I am forming for myself the cohort of my young people, called to enter into the new times, which the heavenly Mother is preparing for the Church and for all humanity.

The task I have entrusted to you is that of bringing into the bright enclosure of my Immaculate Heart Christian families, that they may be assisted by me to live in unity and faithfulness; in prayer and love; open to the gift of life, which must always be welcomed, protected and jealously guarded.

The task I have entrusted to you is that of leading into the safe refuge of my Immaculate Heart the priests, who are the sons of my maternal predilection, that they may be consoled and encouraged by me, and assisted in becoming fervent ministers of Jesus, whom they must relive in life and faithfully announce in his Gospel.

The task I have entrusted to you is that of bringing into my Immaculate Heart all this great continent of Latin America which belongs to me and which I guard with motherly jealousy. Go, my little child, for yet a little while, along all the roads of the world, to peoples and nations so far away, to whom I am bringing you with love and joy. You must now enter into the second phase of your existence and prepare yourself to live out, in love and in suffering, whatever I ask of you, however great it may be, so that your mission might be accomplished and thus you might bring to fulfillment the task which I have entrusted to you.