A Californian Soul – With You in Combat

Around 1997, a man and a woman in California, who were living together in a life of sin, had a profound conversion through Divine Mercy. The wife had been prompted interiorly to start a rosary group after experiencing her first Divine Mercy novena. Seven months later, a statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart in their home began to weep oil profusely (later, other sacred statues and images began oozing fragrant oil while a crucifix and statue of St. Pio bled. One of those images is now hanging in the Marian Center located at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts. Because these images began to attract many people to their home in the beginning, their spiritual director agreed that they remain anonymous). This miracle led them to repent of their living situation and enter a sacramental marriage.

About six years later, the man began audibly hearing the voice of Jesus (what are called “locutions”). He had next to no catechesis or understanding of the Catholic Faith, so the voice of Jesus both alarmed and entranced him. Even though some of the Lord’s words were of warning, he described Jesus’ voice as always beautiful and gentle. He also received a visitation from St. Pio and locutions from St. Thérèse de Lisieux, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Michael the Archangel and dozens of locutions from Our Lady while in front of the Blessed Sacrament. After conveying two years of messages and secrets (known only to this man and to be announced at a future time known only to the Lord) the locutions stopped. Jesus told the man, “I will cease speaking to you now, but My Mother will continue to lead you.” The couple felt called to start a cenacle of the Marian Movement of Priests where they would meditate on the messages of Our Lady to . It was two years into these cenacles that the words of Jesus came true: Our Lady began to lead him, but in the most remarkable way. During the cenacles, and on other occasions, this man would see “in the air” in front of him the numbers of messages from the so-called “Blue Book,” the collection of the revelations Our Lady gave to , “To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons.” Both the husband and wife suffer greatly for their ministry, but continually offer it to the Lord for the salvation of souls. It is noteworthy that this man does not read the Blue Book to this day (as his education is very limited and he has a reading disability). Over the years, these numbers that materialized would confirm on countless occasions the spontaneous conversations in their cenacles, and now today, the events taking place around the world. Fr. Gobbi’s messages did not fail but are now finding their fulfillment in real-time.

On February 8th, 2021, this Californian soul “saw” the number 335 from the Blue Book. This message was originally given to on September 29th, 1986 in Naples, Italy on the Feast of the Archangels, Gabriel, Raphael and Michael:

With You in the Combat

Fight, dearest children, my apostles in these last times of yours. This is the hour of my battle. This is the hour of my great victory. With you in the combat are also the Angels of the Lord who, at my orders, are carrying out the task which I have entrusted to them.

All the Heavenly Spirits are luminous and powerful beings and they are very close to God whom they love, serve, defend and glorify. In the Light of the Most Holy Trinity, they see all the dangerous and subtle snares, set for you by the wicked spirits who struggle against God and against his royal dominion. This is a terrible battle, which is being waged above all at the level of spirits: those who are good, against the wicked; the Angels against the demons. You are involved in this great struggle and it is for this reason that you must always entrust yourselves to their sure protection and, through prayer, often invoke their powerful assistance.

All the Heavenly spirits know my plan, they know the hour of my triumph, and they see how the attack of hell, in these times of yours, is becoming powerful, continuous and universal. Satan has succeeded in establishing his reign in the world and he already feels that he is the sure victor. But the moment of his great and definitive defeat is close. For this reason, the battle is becoming more fierce and terrible and you too, with the Angels of the Lord, are being called to battle. The weapons used by the demons are those of evil, of sin, of hatred, of impurity, of pride and of rebellion against God. The weapons used by the Heavenly Spirits, who are at your side to do battle, are those of good, of divine grace, of love, of purity, of humility and of docile submission to the Will of the Lord. The Heavenly Spirits have also the task of strengthening you, of healing you from your wounds, of defending you from the snares of my adversary, of protecting you from evil and of leading you along the luminous way of my will.

The Archangel Gabriel was sent by God to accept the ‘Yes’ of your Heavenly Mother; now, he has the duty of accepting your ‘Yes’ to the Will of the Father. He strengthens you and sustains you; he leads you along the way of courage and of a heroic witness to Jesus and to his Gospel The Archangel Raphael gives refreshment to your weakness, pours balm on every painful wound and lifts you up from the weight of your weariness and discouragement, in order to continue the struggle, with the shield of faith and with the armour of love and of holiness.

The Archangel Michael defends you from all the terrible attacks of Satan, who is particularly raging against you who form part of my cohort and are allowing yourselves to be led with docility by your Heavenly Leader. How many times would you have become victims of the attacks of Satan, had not the Archangel Michael intervened in your defense and for your protection! Invoke him often with that so very efficacious prayer of exorcism against Satan and the rebellious angels, because he is guiding you in this battle in such a way that each one of you may be able to fulfill the task which has been entrusted to him by the Heavenly Mother. And so, be united in an affectionate and fraternal communion of life, of prayer and of action with all the Heavenly Spirits, who are engaged, together with you, in fighting the same battle and preparing God’s great victory in the glorious Reign of Christ, which will come to you with the triumph of my Immaculate Heart in the world.

See, I am sending an angel before you,

to guard you on the way and bring you to the place I have prepared.

Be attentive to him and obey him. Do not rebel against him,

for he will not forgive your sin. My authority is within him.

If you obey him and carry out all I tell you,

I will be an enemy to your enemies

and a foe to your foes.

Exodus 23:20-22

