Fr. Michel – Now is the Time

God the Father to o n the Vigil of the Feast of the Divine Motherhood of the Virgin Mary on December 31, 2020:

My son, write what I say to your heart.

Great darkness envelops the world, and now is the time. Satan is going to attack the physical body of My children whom I created in My image and in My likeness. From the beginning, it is through and in the Word that humanity has received and still receives existence. After the original fall of the first couple, only My Beloved Son could give you back, through His sacrifice on the Cross, My likeness, which you had lost. Through living waters that gushed out of His Heart, He let flow the source of the Sacrament that makes you one with Him and with Me. Satan wants to break your bodies, which are the temples of the Holy Spirit: My Spirit of love that dwells in you.

Satan, through his puppets who rule the world, wants to inoculate you with his venom. He will push his hatred against you to the point of compulsory imposition that will take no account of your freedom. Once again, many of My children who cannot defend themselves will be the martyrs of silence, as was the case for the Holy Innocents. This is what Satan and his henchmen have always done. I am warning you, all my faithful and every person of good will, in this solemn octave of My Son’s Nativity on earth. Today, on the blessed Feast of the Divine Motherhood of the Virgin Mary, chosen among all women, the time begins of hostility between her descendants and the ancient serpent, who is the devil and Satan. Because you are in My Son, Jesus, through His Holy Baptism, you are His lineage, His descendants. You are all children of My daughter, chosen among all women: the Virgin Mary. She is your Mother.

Small flock, fear not. I will assist you. In due time will come the glory of My Son, Jesus, in view of the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of My daughter and of your Blessed Mother Mary!

Your Father who loves you!

The message above is not alone in the “prophetic consensus.” The following was given to on October 8th, 2015:

How many human beings, how many men do I hear blaming My Son for their diseases or the fatalities occurring in their families, and they will blame Him and abhor Him even more! This is the arrogance that Satan himself instills within souls so that they would abhor My Son and join the ranks of Satan, who has set the stage for the antichrist. Beloved children: misused science has succeeded in penetrating the pharmaceutical industry so that the latter would dare to create vaccines contaminated with viruses in order to bring death or disease to human beings. How is it that my children feed on and will continue feeding on the refuse with which the great multinationals wish to eliminate the greater part of the world population? … You are the great experiment of the large food industries. Do not allow it; your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit and you must protect and care for them, not only with good Christian behaviour, but also by eating rightly and healthily.

Message from the Blessed Virgin Mary to on January 14th, 2015:

Study, prepare yourselves, scrutinize and know that which you believe to be far away or impossible for man’s understanding. Nourish yourselves with knowledge; you are being poisoned slowly and without your awareness, not only by the things you eat, but also by means of vaccines prepared in laboratories with the only purpose of causing serious illnesses in the human organism in order to eliminate it.

Consider the above in light of the prophetic warnings of the magisterium of the Holy Pontiffs:

Science can contribute greatly to making the world and mankind more human. Yet it can also destroy mankind and the world unless it is steered by forces that lie outside it. —BENEDICT XVI, Encyclical Letter, Spe Salvi, n. 25

If God and moral values, the difference between good and evil, remain in darkness, then all other “lights”, that put such incredible technical feats within our reach, are not only progress but also dangers that put us and the world at risk. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Easter Vigil Homily, April 7th, 2012

This culture is actively fostered by powerful cultural, economic and political currents which encourage an idea of society excessively concerned with efficiency. Looking at the situation from this point of view, it is possible to speak in a certain sense of a war of the powerful against the weak: a life which would require greater acceptance, love and care is considered useless, or held to be an intolerable burden, and is therefore rejected in one way or another. A person who, because of illness, handicap or, more simply, just by existing, compromises the well-being or life-style of those who are more favoured tends to be looked upon as an enemy to be resisted or eliminated. In this way a kind of “conspiracy against life” is unleashed. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 12

A unique responsibility belongs to health-care personnel: doctors, pharmacists, nurses, chaplains, men and women religious, administrators and volunteers. Their profession calls for them to be guardians and servants of human life. In today’s cultural and social context, in which science and the practice of medicine risk losing sight of their inherent ethical dimension, health-care professionals can be strongly tempted at times to become manipulators of life, or even agents of death. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 89

In our time humanity is experiencing a turning-point in its history, as we can see from the advances being made in so many fields. We can only praise the steps being taken to improve people’s welfare in areas such as health care, education and communications. At the same time we have to remember that the majority of our contemporaries are barely living from day to day, with dire consequences. A number of diseases are spreading. The hearts of many people are gripped by fear and desperation, even in the so-called rich countries. The joy of living frequently fades, lack of respect for others and violence are on the rise, and inequality is increasingly evident. It is a struggle to live and, often, to live with precious little dignity. This epochal change has been set in motion by the enormous qualitative, quantitative, rapid and cumulative advances occuring in the sciences and in technology, and by their instant application in different areas of nature and of life. We are in an age of knowledge and information, which has led to new and often anonymous kinds of power. —POPE FRANCIS, Evangelii Gaudium, n. 52

We think of the great powers of the present day, of the anonymous financial interests which turn men into slaves, which are no longer human things, but are an anonymous power which men serve, by which men are tormented and even slaughtered. They are a destructive power, a power that menaces the world. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Reflection after the reading of the office for the Third Hour this morning in the Synod Aula, Vatican City, October 11, 2010