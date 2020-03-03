PART 8: Fr. Michel Rodrigue – The Holy Family: Protection from Fire Falling From the Sky

PART 8 OF A “VIRTUAL RETREAT” WITH FR. MICHEL RODRIGUE

From

On October 30, 2018, I received the following message from the Eternal Father in preparation for Christmas. I was surprised that God the Father gave me this message at that moment. We were far from the feast. . . The Lord said to me:

My son,

Listen and write. I insist that this message be communicated to everyone and everywhere you have preached in the United States and in Canada.

Remember the night when Padre Pio brought you into heaven to see the Holy Family. It was a teaching for you and for the people who have heard you. It was also a sign to recall the night when My Beloved Son, Jesus, was born in the world.

Remember how My Evangelist, Matthew, wrote, by the divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit, how the star stopped over the place where My Baby Son, Jesus, lay. It was a sign for the Wise Men. Today, it is a sign for you, and for all Christians, and for all nations.

The Holy Family is a sign after which every family must model itself. I demand that every family that receives this message should have a representation of the Holy Family in their home. It can be an icon or a statue of the Holy Family or a permanent manger in a central place in the home. The representation must be blessed and consecrated by a priest.

As the star, followed by the Wise Men, stopped over the manger, the chastisement from the sky will not hit the Christian families devoted to and protected by the Holy Family. The fire from the sky is a chastisement for the horrible crime of abortion and the culture of death, the sexual perversion, and the cupidity regarding the identity of man and woman. My children seek sins of sexual perversion more than eternal life. The increase of blasphemies and persecution of My just people offends Me. The arm of My justice will come now. They do not hear My Divine Mercy. I must now let many plagues happen in order to save the most people I can from the slavery of Satan.

Send this message to everyone. I have given St. Joseph, My representative, to protect the Holy Family on Earth, the authority to protect the Church, which is the Body of Christ. He will be the protector during the trials of this time. The Immaculate Heart of My daughter, Mary, and the Sacred Heart of My Beloved Son, Jesus, with the chaste and pure heart of St. Joseph, will be the shield of your home, your family, and your refuge during the events to come.

My words are My blessing over all of you. Whoever acts according to My will, will be safe. The powerful love of the Holy Family will be manifested to all.

I am your Father.

These words are Mine!

This message began with, “My son, listen and write. I insist . . .” So many people got stuck on the word, “insist.” I received I don’t know how many hundreds of calls to verify if it was a good message. People complained, “The Father cannot demand. This is not a message from the Lord. The Father can only say, ‘I suggest. . .’” Someone even decided to change the word when they shared the message.

I answered back and said, “When the Lord gave the Ten Commandments to Moses, did He ask Moses, ‘Do you feel like it?’ He is the One Who has the authority to command.”

This is the message that the Father gave to me:

“I insist that this message be communicated to everyone and everywhere you have preached in the United States and in Canada.”

This is important because He wants the message to go out from every group I have spoken to in order to fulfill the mission that He has entrusted to me. Then the Father softly stirred my emotions with a memory:

“Remember the night when Padre Pio brought you into heaven to see the Holy Family. It was a teaching for you and for the people who have heard you. It was also a sign to recall the night when My Beloved Son, Jesus, was born in the world.”

It would take a whole conference for me to tell the whole story of my night with Padre Pio, but I will outline it for you. It is true that Padre Pio came to me during the night. Actually, I came to him. As I lay down on my bed, I immediately entered a place, which seemed to be just outside of heaven. I saw the prophet Elijah, then John the Baptist, and lastly, Padre Pio; and I was shown that the same Spirit of fire animated all three of them.

When I met I met Padre Pio, he had a nice smile. He is a nice guy. At times, he spoke, and at times. he simply looked at me; yet even then, I understood what he was “saying.” He asked me to follow him, but I didn’t want to because he showed me we had to cross a threshold, and I knew that we would enter heaven.

I said to him, “If I enter heaven, I will die.”

He laughed and responded, “You’ve already died four times,” as if to say, “What is the big deal?” He continued, “Don’t worry. Give me your hand. We will be together.”

I could see before us a covered walkway, like an ancient cloister made of a shiny and pure gold, unlike any on Earth. Two large doors appeared in front of me, with a seraphim flanking each side.

Then we entered heaven. It was so gorgeous. I saw flowers, most of them roses, which were alive, each one representing a faithful soul on Earth, and I understood that if a soul on Earth faithfully followed the will of the Father, it would replace a particular rose when it arrived in heaven. One of the roses in heaven is you.

Another dominant flower was the daisy, which I somehow knew was the flower of the Father. They were so nice and shiny. Then I spotted small animals. I saw a dog sniffing around and was surprised! I asked, “How come a dog is here?” Padre Pio explained to me that that when Jesus died, He died not only for our salvation, but He renewed everything. Everything, even the animals, will eventually be renewed by the Redemption of Jesus Christ, and we will have a new heaven and a new Earth.

I felt that I didn’t have the authority to step outside of the path that Padre Pio was following, so I continued to walk forward. It was so gorgeous there. I saw every kind of beautiful stone and rock of the heavenly Jerusalem described in the Book of the Apocalypse. The stone had the power of love, the power of healing.

The path turned and suddenly, we arrived at the Holy of Holies, the place in heaven reserved for the Holy Trinity: a place in heaven so gorgeous that I do not have words for it. When we stepped inside of it, a large wall appeared in front of me, all made of a green stone that had the capacity for light to pass through it. Padre Pio said to me, “You have this stone in northern Quebec. You must make a manger out of this stone.” It was true. Br. Philip (of Fr. Michel’s monastery, St. Benedict Joseph Labre) found the stone. Then a manger made of this stone appeared in front of me.

I sensed we were waiting there for something. Padre Pio said, “Now, they are coming for you.”

“Who is coming?”

Then St. Joseph appeared. He looked like a rock of faith. He was so nice, so beautiful—not much taller than me, appearing no more than forty years old. He just smiled at me. He is not a feminine figure, I assure you. He’s a strong man, really strong, but with profound tenderness. This tenderness passes through his body. It is a charism he has. He also has authority from the Father. Everything exuding from him was so strong that I understand now why he is called “the terror of demons.” For me, he is the model of every father on Earth. He never spoke to me but talked by looking at me. I could “hear” his thoughts and his words, which were so soft and so strong, at the same time. He gave me a teaching at that moment. He’s so pure. The force of the Holy Spirit in him was strong, and his skin was so pure that it shined, but not with the same purity of the Virgin Mary because her purity is higher even than the purity of angels.

He talked to me about many things, including the importance of purity. He said fathers on Earth have the responsibility of being the guardians of purity in their families. Everything today can attack the innocent purity of their little children. This is not from God. Today people are teaching young children, kindergarteners, how to make love, and the children are completely disturbed by this. Parents, you have the authority to go to the school and say that you don’t want your children listening to that. By protecting them, you can protect their purity.

St. Joseph told me that he was the face of the Eternal Father for the Baby Jesus. He said that he had to die and no longer be on earth before Jesus left for His public ministry because Jesus was going to reveal the Eternal Father. Through his humility, he preferred to not be on Earth so that nobody would wrongly interpret his fatherhood of Jesus.

I then saw Mama Mary with the child, Jesus, in her arms. She was so beautiful, with light beaming from her skin. We have nothing on earth to compare her flesh with. She was real, meaning her body was in heaven because of her Assumption. She taught me many things and then, with a gesture of love, she offered me the Baby Jesus, asking me to take Him in my arms. I didn’t feel pure enough, so I said to her, “I cannot take Baby Jesus. I am not worthy.” As a Mother, she gave me a little, soft reproach. Looking at me, she said, “Are you not a priest?” You hold the Body of my Son every time you celebrate the Mass, and now you are refusing?”

I took the Baby Jesus in my arms, and when I did, my heart started pounding so strongly, and I was so filled with joy that I fainted right out of the experience and found myself back in my room. I was so happy inside. I felt as if I were floating on clouds, and it took me a while to calm down. [Fr. Michel laughed with joy when recounting this moment] Finally when I lay down on my bed . . . boom . . . I was back in heaven with the Baby Jesus in my arms! He was soooo nice! [Fr. Michel laughed heartily again.] At the same time that I could see Jesus as a Baby, I could also see Him as an adult, with the authority of a King.

Mama Mary then said to me with love, “Go now.”

“Come with me,” said Padre Pio, and we walked to the side of the sanctuary there. “Look. What do you see?”

I saw the manger in green stone. “You must have it in your chapel. The manger in green stone with the light passing through.”

“Look up,” he then said. I lifted up my head and saw the crown of the Virgin Mary. The interior of the crown contained lovely, shining roses filled with life, and I heard the voice of the Virgin Mary say, “I put your fraternity in my crown. The roses represent your fraternity. No one will touch your fraternity.”

I was so happy, and it’s come true. We’ve had several crises in the past seven years, since the fraternity began, but every time, the Father takes over and makes the path straight before I move. It’s amazing to see it. Most of the time, I don’t have to say too much. So the fraternity is in the crown of the Virgin Mary.

After that, Padre Pio brought me to purgatory. I discovered that there are seven levels in purgatory. At the bottom level, I could see souls beaten by the devil as their purification. From that level, I saw a soul rise up quickly. I was astonished. This happened because a Mass was celebrated for it. Some souls need many Masses to enter heaven more quickly, some need few, and some need grace—the grace that comes from prayer, such as the Rosary or Divine Mercy Chaplet. The Divine Mercy Chaplet prayed when someone is dying gives a special grace to bring the soul closer to heaven.

In purgatory, Padre Pio showed me a large space with a table, and sitting behind it were men with hoods covering their faces. Padre Pio asked me, “What do you see?”

“Men behind a table.”

“Look again.”

This time, their hoods were gone. I couldn’t see their faces, but I noticed that some had crosses on their chests.

“What do you see now?”

“They are priests, bishops . . . a pope.”

“Michel, this is the will of the Father. Every Friday, you must celebrate a Mass for them. Some of them have been here a long time, waiting for prayers because no one prays for them. Everyone thinks that when a priest dies, he goes straight to heaven. Many are abandoned here. You must pray and celebrate a Mass for them.” I promised that I would. Then I realized that the table was not a table but an altar. It represented the priests at the altar of sacrifice.

After that, Padre Pio wanted to bring me downstairs, and I said, “No, I don’t want to go there. I see enough of the devil on Earth.”

I received more teachings and then I was back in my room. It was morning. I could see the sunrise of dawn, but I was not tired or fatigued. In fact, I felt more energized than when I had left.

So that is an outline of my night with Padre Pio, which the Father alluded to in His message, and which continued . . .

“Remember how My Evangelist, Matthew, wrote, by the divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit, how the star stopped over the place where My Baby Son, Jesus, lay. It was a sign for the Wise Men. Today, it is a sign for you, and for all Christians, and for all nations.

The Holy Family is a sign after which every family must model itself. I demand that every family that receives this message should have a representation of the Holy Family in their home. It can be an icon or a statue of the Holy Family or a permanent manger in a central place in the home. The representation must be blessed and consecrated by a priest.”

The images of Jesus and Mary make us aware that Joseph and Mary were very obedient to the Lord. This obedience came from their capacity to listen, to pray, to read the signs of God and to heed them. Remember that Joseph obeyed the voice of an angel in his dream, and the Virgin Mary received the angel at the Annunciation. Through their obedience, they were chosen for the mission of the Incarnation of Christ, the Lord. So, today, the Holy Family is a sign for you: the Holy Family never gossiped; they were present to one another; they didn’t have a cell phone, a TV, or the new car of the year. We will find our model of Christian family life in them.

An image of the Holy Family will bring blessings and many graces of conversion to everyone who enters your home. But it has to be in the center of your home, in a place where everyone can see it—not just for Christmas or for one month and then packed up into the closet. It has to stay there permanently, and you will see why.

The representation must be blessed and consecrated. Many priests in the Church today don’t know how to bless and consecrate. A simple prayer from a priest will do. With holy water or blessed oil, he can say,

“With this blessed oil (holy water), I consecrate this image to the Father, the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.”

[When Fr. Michel did this at a conference, he used exorcised holy oil—cold pressed olive oil that has received the prayer of exorcism—and he touched the heads of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph of the image or statue that people had brought. He asked people to remove any plastic casing or coating covering the images so that he could touch them directly.]

“As the star, followed by the Wise Men, stopped over the manger, the chastisement from the sky will not hit the Christian families devoted and protected by the Holy Family. The fire from the sky is a chastisement for the horrible crime of abortion and the culture of death, the sexual perversion, and the cupidity regarding the identity of man and woman.”

[In a one-on-one conversation with Fr. Michel, he said: One day the Lord showed me three comets. A large one passed by the earth closely, and two smaller ones hit the earth. He also showed me, at a different time, fire falling from the sky.]

I also saw a comet hit at age eleven, and again around fourteen. I was shown an asteroid, which seemed to be shining. I think that it will light up the oxygen in the air. That is why some messages speak of fire falling from the sky. God, of course, does not need to use something He created to cause fire. Can he not just make something appear? Comets will come toward the end of the Tribulation before the three days of darkness. This will cause earthquakes and tsunamis.

So, I saw the fire falling from the sky. I am being honest with you. It was really something. But I saw, at the same time, that every house with a devotion to the Holy Family and with the images of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph was covered by a protective, invisible dome. The fire was stopped by the Lord and didn’t hit or touch these homes.

About seven years ago, I slept in a little home by the coast of California. I learned that seven years earlier, everything had been destroyed around them from hurricane waves. One week before this happened, pious people who lived there decided to consecrate their home to Our Lady of Knock. The waves came and destroyed thousands of homes and during the destruction, the electric wires fell into the ocean and gas leaked into the water. The electricity from the wires ignited the gas on fire, so there was water “on fire”, water, fire in water, and everything burned. But their home wasn’t touched. Not even their car. They were protected.

The army came in to clean the area and saw this little house, now in the middle of nowhere. They entered the home and saw people sitting at the table eating. “What are you doing here?”

“We stayed here. We were protected because of the Virgin Mary.” The soldiers didn’t believe them. This remains the only little house there from that time. Houses around it are built up strong and big to withstand another natural disaster. But the owners of the little house didn’t change a thing to their home. “Our strongest foundation,” they said, “is the Virgin Mary.”

This part is really important because it is connected to Fatima, where the Virgin Mary appeared. She promised a miracle on October 13, 1917, and approximately 70,000 people were present to witness it. That day, it was raining hard. The ground and everyone present were soaked. The sun began to dance in the sky, and suddenly, it started plunging toward them. People thought it was the end of the world and began to confess their sins loudly. At that moment, three things happened, as reported by journalists in the newspapers. First, everyone was immediately dry, as though water and mud had never touched them. Second, rose petals fell from heaven and disappeared when touched by people’s outstretched hands. Third, as the sun returned to its place, the Holy Family appeared in the sky. It seemed as though the Holy Family had stopped the sun from reaching the Earth.

The Holy Family will protect the Earth. Why is this so? Because the Holy Family experienced life on Earth. Heaven has its angels. Earth has the Holy Family and the saints.

“My children seek sins of perversion more than eternal life. The increase of blasphemies and persecution of My just people offends Me.”

People are searching on the Internet; they are searching in the clubs; they are searching everywhere to satisfy their appetites and disordered passions. I can see the unconfessed sin in people that makes them sick, such as abortion, a homosexual act, sexual perversion, immorality at the job, stealing things, lying to one’s spouse. Sometimes people can have a serious sickness because of this. It is not only Catholicism that supports this belief. The Jews also believed in an effect between sin and the body.

“The arm of My justice will come now.”

This is the first time the Father said to me, “. . . will come now.”

“They do not hear My Divine Mercy. I must now let many plagues happen in order to save the most people I can from the slavery of Satan.”

The plagues are sicknesses. When people are sick, they turn to God because they realize they cannot do anything to help themselves, but God can. This is why the Father can save many through a plague.

“Send this message to everyone. I have given St. Joseph, My representative, to protect the Holy Family on Earth, the authority to protect the Church, which is the Body of Christ. He will be the protector during the trials of this time.”

As St. Joseph protected the Body of the Baby Jesus, he will protect the Lord’s Body, the Church.

“The Immaculate Heart of My daughter, Mary, and the Sacred Heart of My Beloved Son, Jesus, with the chaste and pure heart of St. Joseph, will be the shield of your home, your family, and your refuge during the events to come.”

This was the first time that I received in a message that the purification was now necessary, and introduced to the idea that it would happen soon. Until that moment, I always believed we could avoid such a time. I don’t believe that anymore.

“My words are My blessing over all of you. Whoever acts according to My will, will be safe. The powerful love of the Holy Family will be manifested to all.

I am your Father.

These words are Mine!”

