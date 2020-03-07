PART 5: Fr. Michel Rodrigue – The Warning, the Tribulation, and the Church Entering the Tomb

PART 5 OF A “VIRTUAL RETREAT” WITH FR. MICHEL RODRIGUE

Message from St. Michael to

Around two weeks before Christmas, I said to God, “Father, if you want to give a message this year, I am ready to hear You and to do what You wish.”

On January 3, 2019, I received a message when I was walking home. It entered me like lightning, striking the center of my heart. The Father said:

My son, you will receive a message this year, but it will not be from Me. I have asked St. Michael to give you the message.

I sensed great compassion in His words, which communicated to me that it was too difficult for Him to pronounce what is to come.

St. Michael the Archangel then began:

Michel, you have been wearing my name since the day of your baptism, which was celebrated in the parish church of St. Michael. You and I are bound by the Father’s will and the precious Blood of Jesus, Who saved the world from the horror of sin. Through the Holy Body of Christ, which is the Catholic Church, we serve the One Savior.

At that moment, I saw a tree representing the Church with branches of Christian denominations and divisions, and the trunk of the Church was the Catholic Church.

I come as the messenger of the Eternal Father for The Apostolic Fraternity of St. Joseph Benedict Labre and for all those who will hear this call.

And then St. Michael relayed the Father’s message:

Time and again in the past, the Most Holy Mother of God has invited humanity to repent and return to her Son, Jesus.

The Virgin Mary has appeared on Earth many times to remind humankind to come back to Jesus, particularly in recent Church history: in Fatima, Lourdes, and Pontmain, France: in Beauraing and Banneux, Belgium; in Medjugorje, as well. Medjugorje is a holy place. Our Lady also appeared in Garabandal, and I invite you to read her messages there.

The various apparitions throughout the world have revealed the need to return to Christ through the confession of sin, the recitation of the Rosary, and a sincere piety toward the Holy Eucharist. Several messages were sent to humanity to warn of Communism and practical atheism invading the world and societies.

Historically in the United States, America has broadcast Communism as an evil political force. Today the devil isn’t going head-to-head through a big political show, but is introducing Communism subtlety and slowly into all of society through ideology. This is why we’ve arrived at laws for euthanasia, for instance. Administrators relay that we will save money, but the source of this thinking comes from Communistic ideology in which a person is no longer a person, but an object useful for the commonwealth until the time he becomes ineffective—and then he is out.

The perversion and blasphemies of men against God and against life, in all its forms, have multiplied to such an extent that purification is now necessary.

This was so difficult for God to tell me and the world.

Renew your consecration to the Holy Hearts of Jesus and Mary! All those who have taken home the Holy Family and the Christmas crib will be protected. Be careful to keep your heart alive by cherishing all the wonders the Lord has done for you throughout your life.

A great darkness advances on the world, and soon the eyes of the children of God will see how the Earth is defiled by sin. Souls are raining into hell. God will visit His people.

One must be in a state of grace to receive salvation. May those who are not baptized request Holy Baptism for the salvation they hope for. May those who are baptized rediscover a state of grace, if they have lost it through their sin. Be sure, this year, to make a general confession by taking up the commandments of God as the light of your lives, and confessing all of your sins committed or omitted.

Resume the prayer of the Rosary. Pray with the Word of God. Keep fasting, if it is possible, on Wednesdays and Fridays for the salvation of sinners. To the Apostolic Fraternity of Saint Benedict Joseph Labre, I remind you that the charism of healing and liberation is exercised first by fasting and prayer.

To all, I say, “Be faithful!” Do not be misled by the false doctrines of the devil. Pray to the angels of God, who are your guardians and protectors. Ask the intervention of the heavenly armies at this time, which is yours. You will see the power of God unfold in weakness. I and all the angels with me are here to defend you and shield you from the assaults of the evil one.

The blessing of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit accompany you.

From now on, the hour is coming and the day is near when we will see the salvation of God. Be careful! Today, more than ever, we pray with the Mother of God for the apostles of the last days to rise!

Thank you for responding to the Lord’s call.

—St. Michael, the Archangel

The time to come is not the end of the world. Please put that in your head. What is approaching is the end of a troubled time, which we are now entering. [Fr. Michel calls this period before the Warning, the minor tribulation, and the time after the Warning, The Tribulation.] It will end, as the Virgin Mary promised us in Fatima, with her glorious Triumph, and peace will flourish throughout the Earth:

“In the end, my Immaculate Heart will Triumph. . . and a period of peace will be given to the world.”

The Father explained to me that when Jesus died, He died not only for our salvation, but He renewed everything. In this coming era of peace, we will have a new heaven and a new Earth, made new with the gift of the redemption of Jesus Christ. He will purify this world, and all of creation will be under His glorious name.

But Satan will come back. [Fr. Michel said that this would happen after three generations.] Only after his return will it be the end of the world: the last judgment, the Second Coming, when the Triumph of the Heart of Jesus, the King of the Universe, will be made manifest.

The times are urgent. The Tribulation will come, and it will be soon. We are in a time of emergency. When the Father gave me the fraternity, He asked me to build it quickly because it will be a refuge for many priests who will come there. Much of what you will witness will be orchestrated by the devil. You will see people fighting against each other for a political reason. The persecution of Christians, which has already begun, person to person through ridicule and accusation, will come from laws that are lawlessness. You will not be able to follow these laws in good conscience, so persecution will then fall under civil authority.

An ecumenical Mass will be introduced in the Church. It will be formulated by different religious heads, first, in a committee. As a final step, it will be proposed to Rome, to the pope. A document by Pope Francis, Magnum Principium, went into effect on October 1 of 2017, which gave authority to national bishops’ conferences to include new terms or prayers in the rite of the Mass for their countries. Many countries are now caught up in sins of matrimony and have already deviated from the path of the Lord. If synods of bishops in these countries have the authority to make an altered rite of the Mass, you can be sure they will bring something wrong to the pope. If the pope doesn’t sign their proposals, which means rejecting what he has already given them the power to do, what will happen? Schism, which is one of the things that we will soon see in the Church.

Rome will just sign the paper because they will feel that all the authority has been given to the bishops to make those changes in their own country. This doesn’t mean it will be the pope who accepts the document.

You will be able to discern that the Mass is ecumenical because the words of the consecration will not be the same. You are not to attend these so-called “Masses.” You would be better off eating a soda cracker because the bread will still be bread. It will not be consecrated. This will be the first sign from the temple. The Church is now entering into the tomb, and it will pass through the same steps of Jesus, Himself. We are not better than the Master; we are only His followers.

The Antichrist is in the hierarchy of the church right now, and he has always wanted to sit in the Chair of Peter. Pope Francis will be like Peter, the apostle. He will realize his errors and try to gather the Church back under the authority of Christ, but he will not be able to do so. He will be martyred. Pope emeritus, Benedict XVI, who still wears his papal ring, will step in to convene a council, attempting to save the Church. I saw him, weak and frail, held up on either side by two Swiss guards, fleeing Rome with devastation all around. He went into hiding, but then was found. I saw his martyrdom.

I had a meeting with my bishop recently. A priest was there, and I was talking about the signs of the last times that point to our times, and the priest said, “No, no, no. In the 13th century, this bad thing was happening, and in the 18th century, that bad thing was happening. . .”

“Yes, I know of these things, too, of course,” I said. “Bad things have always happened, but I’m not talking about the 13th century, or the 18th century, I am talking about universal signs. Signs of the times.” When you talk a little bit about these end times, people always point to a time in the Church when things were difficult. Yes, things were difficult in one country, but not in another. Now, things are worse, not only in one country, but everywhere in the world.

The Church has gone through times of great trouble in the past, but we have never seen so much darkness in the Catholic Church. The Protestant Church will also enter the tomb because they, too, are Christian, and the devil is working everywhere to kill and destroy the faith. This is the difference. This is the sign of our times. Whoever has ears to hear, hear! Who has eyes to see, see!

Confusion will reign. You will hear rumors of war, but war will not come yet. Earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, sickness, and plagues will all arrive at the same time in different places. Weather and temperatures will change on the Earth. These are some of the “birth pangs.”

There will be famine. Jesus presented this to me just recently. I was in my room, and when I sat down, preparing to go to bed, I saw a black cavalier coming. This means famine. I heard, “They will have money, but they will have no bread,” which means that you can have money to buy it, but you will find nothing.

Then all money will crash, so it is good to give your money away now, as it will disappear. There will be a great uprising. You will see revolution in your streets. People will fight each other openly. The government will have no other choice than to institute martial law. At the same time that martial law begins, so will the war. (Click here to read what Fr. Michel was shown regarding the war).

Then the Warning will come. I saw this. The stars, the sun, and the moon will not shine. All will be black. Suddenly in the heavens, a sign of Jesus will appear and light up the sky and the world. He will be on the Cross, not in His suffering, but in His glory. Behind Him in a pale light, we will appear the face of the Father, the True God. It will be something, I assure you.

From the wounds in Jesus’ hands, feet, and side, bright rays of love and mercy will fall onto the entire Earth, and everything will stop. If you are in an airplane, it will stop. If you are riding in a car, don’t worry—the car will stop. If you ask me, “How can that be?” I will say, “God is God. He is the Father Almighty, Creator of heaven and Earth. If He put Fr. Michel out in there the universe, like a piece of dust, do you think He cannot stop matter? Do you believe that your small airplane will bother Him? No. This is what God told me; but He has also told such things to others, like at Garabandal, which St. Padre Pio believed in.

Everything will be fixed in time, and the flame of the Holy Spirit will enlighten every conscience on Earth. The shining rays from Jesus’ wounds will pierce every heart, like tongues of fire, and we will see ourselves as if in a mirror in front of us. We will see our souls, how precious they are to the Father, and the evil within each person will be revealed to us. It will be one of the greatest signs given to the world since the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

When Pope John XXIII prayed at the close of the convocation for Vatican II for a new Pentecost to come and renew humanity, he was not only praying for the Church because the Church had already received its Pentecost. He was asking for a Pentecost for all of humanity. And this is what will happen. Jesus is going to answer this prayer of Pope John XXIII.

The illumination will last about fifteen minutes, and in this merciful pre-judgment, all will see immediately where they would go if they were to die right then: heaven, purgatory, or hell. But more than seeing, they will feel pain of their sin. Those who would go to purgatory will see and feel the pains of their sin and purification. They will recognize their faults and know what they must correct within themselves. For those who are very close to Jesus, they will see what they must change in order to live in complete union with Him,

The Father wants me to proclaim that you do not have to fear. For the one who believes in God, this will be a loving day, a blessed day. You will see what you must correct to accomplish more of His will, to be more submissive to the grace He wishes to give you for your mission on Earth.

For the ones who would go to hell, they will burn. Their bodies will not be destroyed, but they will feel exactly what hell is like because they are already there. The only thing missing was the feeling. They will experience the beatings of the devil, and many will not survive because of their great sin, I assure you. But it will be for them a blessing, because they will ask for pardon. It will be their salvation.

Many do not understand the Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 24:

Immediately after the tribulation of those days, the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will fall from the sky, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then the sign of the Son of Man will appear in heaven, and all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of Man coming upon the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he will send out his angels with a trumpet blast, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of the heavens to the other. (Matthew 24: 29-31)

The mourning will happen when people will experience their failures and the pain of their sin. They will express their contrition openly, unaware of their surroundings, because they will be so absorbed in the experience and scared, as in Fatima when the sun started to dance and plunged toward 100,000 people who fell on their knees and confessed their sins publicly, afraid to die.

God the Father gave me a message about the Warning on April 6, 2018:

My children,

Listen to my Voice. Hear my Words pronounced by My Beloved Son, Jesus. He is My Word Who consoles, heals, and saves.

Be not afraid of this time. I AM Who I AM, and I will never let a hair from your head fall without My consent.

Many of you are afraid, looking for the moment when I will intervene in this world. My Son is the One Who will manifest His glory when the time comes. In Him, all will be accomplished. Your prayers and sacrifices, united with those of my daughter, Mary, and offered in reparation with the Holy Sacrifice of My Son, save the world. A simple, humble prayer can strike Satan. Do not let your hearts be troubled. I hear your prayers.

Truly I tell you, My merciful love will act according to the Redemption offered by My Beloved Son.

I do not want death and damnation for anyone of you. So much suffering, so much violence, so many sins now occur on the Earth that I created. I now hear the cries of all the babies and children who are murdered by the sin of My children who live under the dominion of Satan. YOU SHALL NOT KILL. (“These words were so strong,” said Fr. Michel.)

Pray and be confident, I do not want you to be like the ones who have no faith and who will tremble during the manifestation of the Son of Man. On the contrary, pray and rejoice and receive the peace given by My Son, Jesus.

I know about you, your children, your family. I also hear the demands of your heart. Pray for this Day of My merciful tenderness, which will be poured out through the manifestation of My Son, Jesus.

What sorrow when I must respect free will and come to the point of giving a Warning that is also part of My mercy. Be ready and vigilant for the hour of My mercy.

I bless you, My children.

To continue to the next post for the “virtual retreat” with Fr. Michel, click on PART 6: Fr. Michel Rodrigue – Matthew 24 in the Bible Speaks of Our Times.

Click here to start at the beginning.