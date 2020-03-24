Fr. Stefano-Gobbi – Mitigation of Justice

Our Lady to , #282, January 21st, 1984:

…these evil plans can yet be avoided by you, the dangers can be evaded, the plan of God’s justice always can be changed by the force of His merciful love. Also, when I predict chastisements to you, remember that everything, at any moment, may be changed by the force of your prayers and your reparative penance.

Commentary: Given the moral state of the world some 36 years later, the current prophetic consensus from Heaven is that the tribulation cannot be turned back due now due to the gravity of mankind’s sin. However, chastisements can be mitigated somewhat and, more imporantly, souls can always be saved with the help of our prayers, sacrifices and reparation. As St. John Paul II said regarding the “third secret” of Fatima:

If there is a message in which it is said that the oceans will flood entire sections of the earth that, from one moment to the other, millions of people will perish… there is no longer any point in really wanting to publish this secret message…. (the Holy Father took hold of his Rosary and said:) Here is the remedy against all evil! Pray, pray and ask for nothing else. Put everything in the hands of the Mother of God! —POPE ST. JOHN PAUL II, Fulda, Germany, Nov. 1980, published in the German Magazine, Stimme des Glaubens; English found in Daniel J. Lynch, “The Call to Total Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary” (St. Albans, Vermont: Missions of the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Pub., 1991), pp. 50-51; cf. www.ewtn.com/library