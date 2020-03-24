Fr. Stefano-Gobbi – Our Lady is the Ark

Our Lady to , July 30th, 1986

At the time of Noah, immediately before the flood, those whom the Lord had destined to survive his terrible chastisement entered into the ark. In these your times, I am inviting all my beloved children to enter into the Ark of the New Covenant which I have built in my Immaculate Heart for you, that they may be assisted by me to carry the bloody burden of the great trial, which precedes the coming of the day of the Lord. Do not look anywhere else. There is happening today what happened in the days of the flood, and no one is giving a thought to what is awaiting them. Everyone is much occupied in thinking only of themselves, of their own earthly interests, of pleasures and of satisfying in every sort of way, their own inordinate passions. Even in the Church, how few there are who concern themselves with my motherly and most sorrowful admonitions! You at least, my beloved ones, must listen to me and follow me. And then, through you, I will be able to call everyone to enter as quickly as possible into the Ark of the New Covenant and of salvation, which my Immaculate Heart has prepared for you, in view of these times of chastisement. Here you will be in peace, and you will be able to become signs of my peace and of my motherly consolation for all my poor children. —n. 328, “The Blue Book”