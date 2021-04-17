Gisella – A New Religion Will be Imposed

Our Lady to on April 14th, 2021:

My dear children, thank you for having welcomed me into your hearts. Beloved children, I would like you to ask yourselves where are you going and which path you have taken; I fear that it may be the most comfortable one that the devil is showing you. Sometimes, I see many of my children being apathetic in prayer, yet I am with you, I suffer when I see that you have chosen the ways of the world that will lead nowhere. My beloveds, what is about to happen will come suddenly, and what are you doing in the meantime? Pray, my children, pray so as not to be caught unprepared. I want to give you a precious suggestion: go and speak of my Son — do not waver, but trust your Mother. Do not be afraid of anything, because I will be among you in order to protect you. Soon Christianity will no longer be professed, but a new religion will be imposed, where Christ will no longer be at the center; pay attention and be prudent. Now I leave you with my Maternal blessing in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.

