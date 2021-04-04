Gisella – A Special Easter

Our Lady to on April 3rd, 2021:

Beloved children, thank you for being here in this blessed place and thank you for having listened to my call in your hearts. My children, my Son died out of love and to redeem you from sin; He rose again, overcoming death. My children, this is a special Easter because, from the signs that will come will be visible to many people, and above all you will see the greatest and long-awaited sign: nobody will be able to say that it was man-made.

Children, today is the day of silence and pain; remember that under his beloved Cross I became the Mother of all of you. Pray beneath the Cross, because the wounds that will come will be washed by the blood of my Son. Children, I am here together with you all in order to open your hearts to Grace. Pray for priests who are lost. Now I leave you with my Maternal Blessing, in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen.