Gisella – Believers in Denial

Our Lady to on May 22nd, 2021:

Beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having listened to my call in your hearts. My children, how I suffer on seeing my favored sons [priests] accepting the laws of Satan. Sometimes even believers have allowed themselves to become involved in this fight against God, but do you think you know more than God? Do you think you can receive all graces just because of having prayed distractedly without opening your hearts? Beloved children, in the apparitions I have been preparing you for this moment, but I have not been listened to, rather mocked and accused of overshadowing my Son Jesus; but while He was on the cross, did Jesus not say that I would be your Mother? Why do you deny everything that has happened? What has happened to you, my children, my little ones? Nonetheless, God is stronger than Satan, but you prefer to live in the world without making any sacrifice. Children, pray for the Church and for priests, because they will have to face evil. Tomorrow, during Mass, if you have an open heart, the Holy Spirit will descend on you. Pray for Venezuela. Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen.