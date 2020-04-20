Gisella Cardia – Beware!

Our Lady to , April 18th, 2020:

Beloved children, thank you for being in prayer and for having listened to my call in your hearts. Dear children, fight for your freedom: you are about to be enslaved by evil dictators. Beware of vaccines and all obligations, because they will not come from God, but from Satan who wants to govern your lives and minds. My beloved, earthquakes will be heard all over the world: I have touched the earth to warn my children, so that they can be ready for the terrible times that will arrive. Children, use discernment, for this is the time when there will be many false prophets. Pray much and continually, have faith in God alone and continue to read the Holy Scriptures. Beloved children, only faith can save you, never forget this. My Angels and Archangels will always be by your side: do not be lukewarm. Now I bless you in the name of the Holy Trinity: Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen.