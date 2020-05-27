Gisella Cardia – Soon, Very Soon

Our Lady to , on May 26th, 2020:

My beloveds, thank you for being united in prayer and for having listened to my call in your hearts. Soon, very soon, the Illumination [the Warning] will come, which will put you in a state of ecstasy* that will last around 15 minutes; behold, the sky will turn a fiery red—you will then hear a very loud roar, but do not fear, because this will be the announcement that the Son of God is about to arrive.** My beloved children, these are the times when the Antichrist is about to make his entrance. Later on I will give you other instructions. Beloved children, do not pray only in order to ask [for things], but also in order to thank my Son Jesus for your peace and your lives. I love you, children, I will always be next to you. Remember that after the quiet the Storm will come. Pray for the powerful so that God would have mercy on them. Pray for the Church and for priests. Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

*“state of ecstasy” (a mystical state during which the physical senses are suspended); refers to the “illumination of conscience” that for some will be a grace and others a grave trial. See our Timeline and The Warning.

**See our Timeline to understand this interior coming of Christ that heralds the Day of the Lord.