Gisella Cardia – The Cross Will Soon Light the Sky

Our Lady to , April 21, 2020:

Beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having listened to my call in your hearts. My daughter, as on the first day*, I once again ask you to open your doors and arms: give love, assurance and strength to the children whom I will send to you. Prepare safe refuges for the times to come;** persecution is underway, always pay attention. My children, I ask you for strength and courage; pray for the dead that there are and will be, the epidemics will continue until my children see the light of God in their hearts. The cross will soon light up the sky, and it will be the final act of mercy. Soon, very soon everything will happen quickly, so much so that you will believe that you can take no more of all this pain, but entrust everything to your Savior, because he is ready to renew everything, and your life will be a receptacle of joy and love. Be not afraid, because I will be at your side and soon my Immaculate Heart will triumph with you. Your whole life will be transformed; behold, the Holy Spirit continues to act. Do not fear – strength and courage, children. Now I leave you with my Holy blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.

* The alleged apparitions of the Virgin Mary to Gisella Cardia in Trevignano Romano began in 2016. [Translator’s note.]

**Comment [on the Trevignano Romano apparition blog]: In today’s message, Our Lady asks us to prepare safe refuges [rifugi sicuri] which are places where prayer is in force, i.e. where there are cenacles [prayer groups], because where there is true and heartfelt prayer, evil will not be able to enter. The greatest refuges are the Immaculate Heart of Mary and Jesus, so true conversion is needed to be a part of them.