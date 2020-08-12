Gisella Cardia – They Will Remove the Eucharistic Sacrifice from the Mass

My children, thank you for being here in prayer. My children, this is the time of sowing: sow everywhere and speak so that your mouth proclaims the truth. Many of my sons of predilection (priests) are even being persecuted by their fellow priests, but they should not fear. Children, do not fall into the demonic net: your persecutors are very skillful and convincing, but you should go ahead with the word of God without deviating from the truth. My children, when the Churches of the world unite with the world powers, then there will be true persecution and you will be forced to hide, because they will skillfully remove the Eucharistic Sacrifice from the Holy Mass. Children, do not fear, because your faith will make you witnesses of the Triumph of my Immaculate Heart. Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.