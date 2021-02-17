Gisella – Darkness is About to Descend

Our Lady to on February 16th, 2021:

My loves, thank you for the prayers that you recite, even silently; every gesture, every word addressed to God is a prayer. Children, I continue to ask you to be lights for the world and swords for your defense; we will give you the maximum protection, but pray, speak of God calmly and gently – explain what will be told to you by heaven without fear, because the Holy Spirit will accompany you. Children, pray for Russia, China and America: they will cause turmoil for the world. Turn to God the Savior without any doubts: be bound to true doctrine. Pray for those who fear these moments of darkness that are coming. I say to them: do not fear, because you should only to aspire to Paradise – there are so many pointless deaths in the world, because you are bowing your heads to the world’s elite. Pay attention, my children, evil is taking advantage of your spiritual and physical weakness in order to attack you. For this reason I ask you to be strong in faith, because only in this way will you be able to endure, to renounce and to go forward in evangelizing. My children, the volcanoes will awaken almost simultaneously: nature is turning against this ungrateful and sinful humanity.

Children, pray for the Church: schism is in progress. The Church will rise again… unfortunately, my favored sons (priests) have chosen the path of falsehood, making darkness descend on the faithful. Remember that you will be accountable to God for all your behavior: you are leading my flock into sin, you are no longer taking sin into consideration, what you teach is no longer the true magisterium and for this you will be held to account.

Darkness is about to descend on this earth and the signs of heaven will be more and more imposing. Convert now. The Antichrist is about to appear publicly, taking the appearance of a saint in his way of doing things; he will even speak of God, but beware, children, beware! Always live out my messages and gather as many souls as possible. My daughter, thank you for always being faithful to me; Jesus will be beside you and I will console you in this Easter offering. Now I leave you my blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.