Gisella – Decide

Our Lady to on January 21st, 2020:

Beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having responded to my call in your hearts. My adored children, I urge you to decide which side you will stand on. I your Mother am here: I am waiting for a sign from you in order to give you many graces — I am speaking above all to humanity that has given itself over to the world. Call me, invoke me and I will always be ready to come to your aid. Children, the illumination is near; I ask my little remnant to clothe yourselves with light and put on finest armor, and I will put you in the frontline. Now I need you: you will be protected and made invisible by my angels. Evil will continue to take away souls to hell, and thus you will need to be apostles and to evangelize with great courage and faith. Be courageous and shout out the truth; do not be afraid. Children, love and let yourselves be anointed; place all your pains in the most precious wounds of my Son. Now I leave you with my Maternal blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.