Gisella – Dramatic Events and Grandiose Signs are Coming

My children, thank you for being here in prayer. My children, to you who welcome me into your heart, I say: Jesus is closer than you imagine; my little ones, everything is ready for you, and never fear when you are in Christ. Children, pray about the times that are coming, as there will be a succession of dramatic events and grandiose signs, and it will be difficult to doubt their origin, except for those who are already on the side of Satan and for those whose hearts are closed. My children, I weep for Rome which has turned its back on God, thinking more about power. Oh! Rome will soon eat the dust of its ruin. My children, pray for Southern Italy. Children, pray for America because it is obeying diabolical plans. Children, I remind you that prayers have mitigated many events; please continue in prayer. You are on the way up to Golgotha ​​and you are carrying crosses; fast and make sacrifices. Now I leave you with my blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.