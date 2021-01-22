Gisella – Like a Poor Beggar

Our Lord Jesus to on January 20th, 2021:

My children, bend your knees in prayer. I would like to console you by telling you that every word, every gesture, every gaze turned to Me, the King of heaven and earth, will be blessed even more at this time. I look at you and see your hearts, and I bless you and give you My peace, which you in turn will take to your homes. I love you and I am always here: I wait for you every day like a poor beggar — I only ask for Love. Your Jesus.

There are two beautiful prayers that one could pray to unite oneself more deeply with Jesus. The Great Prayer or Unity Prayer was given in the approved messages to Hungarian Elizabeth Kindelmann with the promise that in praying this, “Satan will be blinded and souls will not be led into sin.”

The Unity Prayer May our feet journey together,

May our hands gather in unity,

May our hearts beat in unison,

May our souls be in harmony,

May our thoughts be as one,

May our ears listen to the silence together,

May our glances profoundly penetrate each other,

May our lips pray together to gain mercy from the Eternal Father.

Amen.

The second prayer is the one prayed by Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta to Our Lady after she meditated on the 24th hour of Christ’s Passion. It is almost identical to the above prayer—and for good reason. The Flame of Love that Elizabeth writes about in her diary is essentially the same grace that God wants to give mankind as the “Gift of Living in the Divine Will” revealed to Luisa. Both are invoking a “new Pentecost” upon the Church and the world. These two prayers, especially, are to become the battle song of Our Lady’s Little Rabble. So, say these prayers as though you and your families are in the Upper Room awaiting a new Pentecost.

That is the way Jesus is always conceived. That is the way He is reproduced in souls. He is always the fruit of heaven and earth. Two artisans must concur in the work that is at once God’s masterpiece and humanity’s supreme product: the Holy Spirit and the most Holy Virgin Mary… for they are the only ones who can reproduce Christ. —Arch. Luis M. Martinez, The Sanctifier, p. 6

The Prayer of Mystical Unity

Enclose in my mind Jesus’ thoughts,

so that no other thought may enter into me;

enclose in my eyes Jesus’ eyes,

so that He may never escape my gaze;

enclose in my ears Jesus’ ears,

so that I may always listen to him

and do his Most Holy Will in all things;

enclose my face in Jesus’ face,

so that in looking at him so disfigured for love of me,

I may love him, unite myself to his Passion

and offer him reparation;

enclose my tongue in Jesus’ tongue,

so that I may speak, pray and teach with Jesus’ tongue;

enclose my hands in Jesus’ hands,

so that each movement I make and each work I perform

may derive their [merit and] life from Jesus’ own works and acts.

Enclose my feet in Jesus’ feet, so that each one of my steps

may infuse in other souls strength and zeal

and dispose them for the life of salvation.