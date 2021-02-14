Gisella – My Soldiers of Light

Our Lady to on February 13th, 2021:

My children, thank you for being here in prayer. My sweet children, how I would like to place you in the front line among my fighters, my soldiers of light: be worthy, love my Jesus; do not be gloomy, but love diligently. Children, in this period many of you will be transformed and filled with the Holy Spirit in order to be able to have our light; many others will feel empty, almost having the sense of not having God’s comfort. This condition will make you suffer greatly, but do not be afraid, God will never abandon you. This state will make you understand what it is like when you walk away — even unconsciously, and where it could lead you. Remember that this suffering will, however, be for the elevation of your spirit. Children, we are preparing you for the Warning: you will come back stronger than before, in faith and in prayer, so do not fear — suffering will bring Grace. Pray children, because wicked men will make a mockery of this humanity, taking it towards the abyss, but you should fight and love: no one will touch my faithful remnant. Now I leave you with my Maternal Blessing, in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, Amen.

