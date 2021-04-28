Gisella – My Son was Called Mad

Our Lady to on April 27th, 2021:

Dear daughter, thank you for welcoming me into your heart. My daughter, what will happen at this moment has [already] been written. Soon there will begin the real persecution of Christians, but do not fear, because I will protect you. There will be tribulations — my Son was called mad even by his closest relatives — so when your lips pronounce His Most Holy Name, iniquity will begin to gain in strength; some of my children may retreat because of being deceived by the new religion that does not belong to God. My daughter, increasingly devote yourselves to prayer and fasting; pray for the sick in spirit. Remember that God is just and that His justice will make the Church tremble; He will not allow iniquity to rule, nor God’s Word to be changed.

My daughter, the world and humanity need a guide; these pervasive messages will be pearls for those who know the truth. Do not be afraid: the truth will have to be shouted out in a thousand places in order for conversion to begin in the hearts of my children . Never be afraid of what will soon happen, because I will be with you. Discern concerning the souls who will approach you — some may deceive you. Be alert and prepared. Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.