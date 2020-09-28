Gisella – Pray for China

Our Lady to on September 28th, 2019:

My beloved children, thanks for having listened to my call in your hearts. Pray, pray, pray for peace and about what awaits you. Pray for China, because it is from there that new diseases will come, all ready to affect the air with unknown bacteria. Pray for Russia, because war is near. Pray for America: it is now in great decline. Pray for the Church, because the warring parties (i combattenti) are arriving and the attack will be disastrous: do not let yourselves be deceived by wolves in sheep’s clothing: there will soon be a great change to everything. Look at the sky: you will see the signs of the end times. I will be with you until the end of the prayer [meeting]. Now I bless you in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.