Gisella – Pray for My Consecrated

Our Lady to on the 5th anniversary of the apparitions that began on April 21st, 2016 in Trevignano Romano, Italy:

Beloved children, what a joy to see you in prayer and on bended knee. Today is an important day because of having chosen this daughter as a favored daughter, together with her humble husband, in order to be able to communicate my intentions to the world. Children, pray for my consecrated so that they might convert their hearts. Reading the Word of God from the pulpit is easy, but some who ought to be shepherds for the lost sheep vomit words dictated by the devil when opening their mouths. My children, I see your sufferings and I see your hearts, but I am among you so that my Work would be realized: be sure of it. This is the moment of trial, but do not be afraid: pray and take strength from my Jesus who will not leave you on your own. My children, remember that those who persecute you will be setting themselves against God, who will soon arrive with His justice. Do not be afraid: always be soldiers of light in the faith. Now I give you my maternal blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.