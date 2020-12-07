Gisella – Soon, a One World Religion

Our Lady to on December 5th, 2020:

Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your heart. My children, I feel little serenity in your hearts, but remember that I am with you. My children, today is not yet the real time of persecution, but soon a single religion will be imposed on you which will no longer be the Christian one. Do not reason with your head, but ask for the help of the Holy Spirit, who can always assist you. You should not fear anything if you are with Christ. Now I leave you with my maternal blessing and with Jesus among you.