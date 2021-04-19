Gisella – Soon, a Storm

Our Lord Jesus to on April 17th, 2021:

Beloved brothers and sisters, here I am with you who have asked for my intervention. Brothers and sisters, I ask you to pray and to raise up your prayers so that the time might be shortened even more. I am ready, and soon a Storm will befall humanity; it will be so strong that the world will have known nothing like it. I pray to my Father that the remaining ounce of mercy might be used on these confused children [i.e. people]. My brothers and sisters, everything will suddenly change; you will struggle to distinguish good from bad influences if you are not prepared. The world will change as you have never seen before. Whoever is with Me should shout out My Name with authority in order to crush everything coming from evil. I never wanted all this, but you have played with God without realizing what you would be facing. Your wicked choices and decisions weigh on Me like a rock, and now I ask you to stop all this suffering! My Most Holy Mother has been accompanying you for years to bring you to the path that comes from God, but humanity is concerned with enjoying all the benefits of the world [while] trampling on your brothers and sisters, on children, and everything found on its path, instead of having humility and wisdom.

And now, why are you still surprised at what is happening? Do you not know that even the smallest of sins can weigh [heavily]? You have chosen riches instead of being content with small things; science has been given to you and many have used it to kill — yes, you have used science but not your conscience. The graces and intellect that have been entrusted to you have been used for money, and yet now you are wondering why you find yourselves in dictatorship and in suffering? Pray, pray, pray and be faithful to the laws and commandments of Heaven if you want to be saved and not lose your lives. Now I bless you in the Name of the Father, in My Name and in that of the Holy Spirit Amen.

