Gisella – Soon, God’s Justice…

Our Lady to March 3rd, 2021:

Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts. Beloved children, I your Mother ask you to take my hands and listen to what comes to you from Heaven, because everything is for your salvation. Profit from this time of mercy, because soon God’s justice and wrath will make themselves felt; now, there is really very little time left, just like the time that I will remain with you. My beloveds, do not fear for the times that will come or that have already come, because with prayer and conversion you can save yourselves—but do not play any more. Open your hearts and let the Holy Spirit enter, who will transform you and unite you in a single heart with Jesus. Children, if you [only] knew how much I love you and how much joy I feel seeing you all together in prayer. My beloveds, pray for the Church and for the consecrated, because they are in the dark, in confusion and darkness—that they might be illuminated by God’s love. Now I leave you with my maternal blessing, in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, Amen. Many will be the graces that will descend on you today: testify with humility. Your Mother!