Gisella – Such are the Times

Our Lady to on January 30th, 2021:

Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts; it comforts me to see you in prayer with faith in your hearts. Children, look at what is happening around you: natural disasters have not been long in coming to the world and will continue. Children, such are the times: God’s arm can no longer be held back, His justice will be great, sometimes terrible for those who blaspheme His Holy Name, for those consecrated sons who have profaned the Church and had no mercy regarding the pain that they were causing my Son. Children, do not believe in this world which wants to corrupt you as best it can, passing off all evil as licit. Be careful concerning the flattery of the Devil, who has gathered strength in these times and with so many sins. My children, your faith will save you; ask in faith and it will be given unto you, knock and it will be opened unto you, invoke My Name and that of Jesus and we will not leave you on your own. I love you and I am close to you. Pray for America, for priests and the Pope. Pray for the powerful of the world, that their hearts might be enlightened and that peace would reign on earth. Now I leave you with my Maternal Blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.