Gisella – The Greatest Purification

Our Lady to on May 18th, 2021:

My children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having listened to my call in your hearts. Beloved children, do not wait until the last moment, but grasp my hands and let yourselves be led where there is no wickedness, pride or arrogance. Children, the earth will soon undergo the greatest purification: the waters will invade the land and fire will descend from heaven. Have courage in the faith and submit to Jesus your God; there will be salvation for my people — do not fear, but be ready. Pray for the Church: divisions have come, and I say: REPENT before it is too late, this is why Jesus is suffering. Pray, my children, for guerrilla warfare will be increasingly fierce; pray for holy priests, because they will be in great need of it. Now I leave you with my holy blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.