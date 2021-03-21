Gisella – The Storm is Upon You

Our Lady to on March 20th, 2021:

Dear children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having responded to my call in your hearts. Beloved children, your prayers soothe my sufferings and those of my Son. Children, be ready: the Storm is upon you and I ask you to forgive, to love and confess in order to be ready for what is about to occur and for the times that are coming. This is the time to unite and not to be divided: be true men and women of faith, be those who will fight in the front line. This is the time when you will be asked by heaven to find shelters and refuges where you can also hide in order to pray: the times foretold have come. My children, I as Mother am with you together with my angels in order to protect you. Now I leave you with my Maternal blessing in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen.

