Gisella – The Time of Mercy has Closed

Our Lady to Gisella Cardia on March 6th, 2021:
At the time of this apparition, an image of Jesus in this seer’s home began to weep blood.
Now I leave you with my Maternal blessing in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen.
Several seers have given messages that we are now living in the times and the fulfillment of Fatima. One of the great signs left in Portugal during those apparitions in 1917 was the “sun miracle.” Given that two seers this week from different parts of the world are pointing toward the Sun—a remarkable prophetic consensus in itself—will the “fulfillment of Fatima” involve certain solar spectacles or signs?
There will be powerful earthquakes, famines, and plagues from place to place; and awesome sights and mighty signs will come from the sky. (Luke 21:11)
See: Debunking the Sun Miracle Skeptics and Fatima, and the Great Shaking
|literally “someone” (qualcuno)
|The seer Gisella, whose “suffering” during the coming Easter season has already been mentioned in these messages, probably referring to her stigmatization during Holy Week.
|According to one website tracking natural disasters, planet earth has seen the highest number of major quakes ever recorded in the first 65 days of a year. In all, 42 major quakes of magnitude 6 or higher have rocked the planet; 26 have rocked the eastern margin of the Australia plate since the first day of 2021. See thebigwobble.org