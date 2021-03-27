Gisella – The Trumpets Have Sounded

Our Lady to on March 23rd, 2021:

My beloved daughter, thank you for your “Yes”; together with your husband and the little remnant you are my consolation. Daughter, you must tell humanity that the trumpets have already sounded: only one remains, that of justice. Children, my chosen people must increase their prayers for these times: division and persecution have begun. My children, war is about to begin in the Middle East; pray for Syria — this will be a great war because it will involve Russia and America. How much pain there is in this land flooded with sin; I had asked other favored children to warn the Church and heads of government, so that they would not compromise, and instead they have chosen the path of evil. Now I ask them once again: repent and convert, because you do not realize where you are headed. Only some in the government know what is about to happen: the other members are simply very confused, but remember that my Immaculate Heart will triumph. Pray, pray, pray. To my faithful children I say: be at peace, because you will lack nothing; you will be covered and protected by My Mantle. Now I leave you with my blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.