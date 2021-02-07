Gisella – The Warning Will Expose Everything

Our Lady to on February 6th, 2021:

Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts. My children, many of you are waiting for the Warning as if it were only mercy, but remember, children, it will also be an event that will surgically expose your lives. My children, I have come among you to put together my little faithful remnant.* Children, do not be like the Pharisees: do not be false, remember that I see your hearts and nothing will ever be hidden from me. Children, always bear witness and have courage; sometimes you feel the fear of the judgments of others just as did the Apostles, and some of them denied Jesus out of fear, yet they were chosen by Him. Children, pray for the powerful of the earth that they would not take the path that they have in mind, because my children and their future will depend on their plans — wars are being programmed. My children, I am here and I love you. Form prayer cenacles everywhere: today the world has need of you — pray for the Church and for those who govern you. Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen.

