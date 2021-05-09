Gisella – There is No More Time

Our Lady to on May 8th, 2021, for a prayer cenacle in Poland:

Dearly beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having listened to my call in your hearts. Beloved children, I ask you to pray for Eastern Europe, because it is from there that your suffering will come; I ask all humanity and all the nations to kneel often and to make sacrifices — this alone will be your salvation. Beloved children, I tell you that you should never be afraid as long as you are firm in the faith. I will send this daughter of mine where it is possible in order to open your hearts and for your conversion, for there is no more time. Everything is ready for you. My children, remember that you are in the world but not of the world. Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, Amen.

Many graces will descend on you today.