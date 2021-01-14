Gisella – This is the Time of Persecution

Our Lady to on January 14th, 2021:

Dear children, I your Mother am here: I come to ask you for patience, mercy and love. This, my children, is the time of persecution, but pray, pray a great deal without pausing, so that you would be able to recognize the wolves in sheep’s clothing. Everything around you does not always come from God, so be careful. Children, unfortunately betrayals will continue: my Son, too, chose His Apostles one by one and yet was betrayed. The history of the Saints repeats itself in each of my favored sons [priests] and in every age. My children, seek peace among your brothers and remain silent, despite being right. Stay calm — my angels are here to guard you. Remember that sufferings offered to the Lord will turn into graces, especially if you suffer for Jesus. Do not be afraid — the important thing is the peace that you feel in your hearts at this moment. I do not leave you on your own: rest assured that I am always with you. May there be peace in your homes. Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.

Message after receiving Holy Communion on January 4th, 2021: During the Holy Mass, at the moment of Communion, Jesus said to me: For all those who have received the gift of the Holy Spirit and live it out during the difficult times that will come, the Lord will be with them and they will be in peace and joy, while those who have not lived in the Spirit will continue on their way in despair and darkness. Amen.