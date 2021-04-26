Gisella – Why Do You Not Trust?

Our Lady to on April 24th, 2021:

Dear daughter, thank you for receiving me in your heart. My daughter, I want you to remind your brothers and sisters around the world that my Son knows their hearts, therefore do not be confused, because [then] you could be easy prey for the devil. Beloved children, why do you not trust God? He who knows each of you; He who suffers when, those who proclaim themselves faithful, behave and set themselves against His laws. He knows how to feed His own children, so if you really consider yourselves faithful, submit to God and be calm.

My Father has sent me to speak to my favored sons throughout the world in order to reassure them regarding His infinite Love: do not be afraid and trust in Him — only a Father can know the best for his children, but many, despite their faith, do not acknowledge Him. My children, love your crosses and, above all, love God by respecting His laws and his commandments, so that you may rejoice and have peace in your hearts. Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.